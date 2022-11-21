Tyrod Taylor Foundation feeding families with turkey drive Monday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)- NFL quarterback and Hampton native Tyrod Taylor is once again putting Thanksgiving dinner on the tables of hundreds of families in Hampton.

The Tyrod Taylor foundation partnered with Kroger to distribute meal kits to 350 families Monday morning at Darling Stadium. The kits included a turkey, green beans, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls, and pumpkin pie.

“I love being able to give back to my hometown. The Hampton community is very family oriented,” Taylor said. “I hope this Turkey Drive brings an impactful level of support to those truly in need of assistance. It’s great to have partners like Kroger who really help us reach a significant number of families.”

Associates from Kroger in Hampton helped with the distribution.

