Austin, TX

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals, food pantries in Central Texas

By Kameryn Griesser
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re not planning on cooking up a large Thanksgiving feast, there are organizations and places offering meals for the November holiday.

Here’s a list.

Mobile Loaves & Fishes Thanksgiving Feast

Volunteers needed to help run the community meal and can sign up here .

  • W hen: Nov. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Where: First Baptist Church of Austin (901 Trinity St., Austin, TX 78701)

Calvary’s 37th Annual Community Thanksgiving Eve Dinner

Community dinner in the Bastrop area for anyone who is alone or not able to fix dinner for themselves.

  • When: Nov. 23, 4-6 p.m. Delivery offered from 12-5 p.m. upon request
  • Where: Calvary Episcopal Church (603 Spring St., Bastrop, TX 78602)

Austin Operation Turkey

Free meals can be delivered to Austin residents on Thanksgiving who submit a meal request here . Those who would like to help prepare and deliver meals can sign up here to attend the following volunteer events:

  • Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rodeo Austin (9100 Decker Lake Rd., Austin, TX 78724)
  • Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Spinners (14106 N. I-35 Frontage Rd., Suite A, Austin, TX 78728)

Pricipe De Paz Thanksgiving Dinner

  • When: Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: 1204 Payton Gin Rd., Austin, TX

Annual Emmaus Thanksgiving Dinner

Dine-in event offering free holiday meals to the community. Those who would like to attend must sign up for a time slot as there is limited availability. Volunteers who would like to help prepare meals can sign up here .

When: Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Emmaus Catholic Parish (1718 Lohmans Crossing, Austin, TX 78734)

KXAN

KXAN

