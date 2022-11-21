Read full article on original website
28 best Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon: save up to $550 on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is pulling out all the stops, with officialBlack Friday deals on numerous Apple devices, with discounts up to $550 off and prices as low as $24.98. The e-commerce giant has issued dozens of...
Apple Black Friday Sales, iPhone 15 Pro rumors, Device Buying Guide
There are myriad sales on Apple devices from AirPods to MacBook Pro, plus great new and favorite iPhone and Mac apps, plus let the AppleInsider podcast settle the issue of just who the iPad is meant for. If you're dizzy trying to choose from all of the Black Friday deals...
AirPods Pro 2 are AirPods Max in your pocket, says Apple
Apple engineer Esge Andersen says that the company wants AirPods Pro 2 to sound like AirPods Max, and has detailed steps the team took to get there. AppleInsider described the AirPods Pro 2 as being "already excellent earbuds, improved." Now Esge Anderson has revealed what work has been going in to the new earbuds since their predecessor's launch in 2019.
Buy 10 Mac Studios, or this one Macintosh Color Classic
For $20,000 you could be the one to buy an Apple Macintosh Color Classic originally bought in the early 1990s -- and then never taken out of its box. The Macintosh Color Classic was designed by Danielle De Iuliiss and first released in 1993 just before the dawn of PowerPC Macs. Built to be reminiscent of the original Mac, but with a color screen, it originally sold at price points starting at $1,400 -- which adjusted for inflation is $2,887 in 2022.
Apple will fix unfair commission for South Korea developers
With some exceptions, developers are required to pay 30% commission to Apple for all App Store sales. However, in South Korea, they have been charged on not the price of the app, but that price plus the 10% local value added tax (VAT). Consequently, the fees to Apple have worked...
10 best Black Friday Apple MagSafe and GaN charger deals with up to 65% off
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Find the best USB plugs, MagSafe chargers, and more for your Apple gear with thisBlack Friday deal roundup. We have collected a handful of the best deals for chargers, MagSafe charging accessories, and combination...
Apple's upgraded 14-inch MacBook Pro dips to $1,949 ($550 off), plus $70 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thebest Apple deals continue to roll in, as AI readers can exclusively save $550 on Apple's upgraded 1TB MacBook Pro 14-inch with a 16-core GPU. For a limited time only, Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama...
Moment Black Friday deals: save up to 60% on iPhone cases, cameras & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Moment offers cameras and accessories for photographers and iPhone users — and itsBlack Friday sale knocks up to 60% with a bonus promo code valid today only. The company offers shoppers up to...
Thanksgiving deals: $410 off Sonos bundle, up to 50% off standing desks, Nintendo Switch offer
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Thanksgiving deals are bountiful with a special discount on Sonos' Premium Immersive Bundle, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and accessories to complement your Apple setup. The AppleInsider Deals Team has been busy rounding up...
Daily deals Nov. 23: $150 off M2 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Ultra for $739, 25% off Nomad goods for Black Friday, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Wednesday's best deals include $250 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, $150 for a Flexispot standing desk, 31% off AMD Ryzen 9 7950X desktop processor, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts...
Foxconn apologizes to rioters, Apple is on the scene
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Foxconn also said that it was in communication with the affected employees, and was doing what it could "to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees." However, at the same time, Chinese...
Best Black Friday deals on 4K monitors, for as low as $199
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Now is the time to upgrade your monitor to a 4K one, as Black Friday sales bring in great savings on everything from budget to ultra wide 4K displays, for as low as $199.
Amazon discounts eero mesh WiFi 6 routers by up to 40% for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers are on sale forBlack Friday, with the HomeKit-compatible devices discounted by up to 40% off. The eero products double as a Zigbee smart home hub, and they can...
Best Black Friday deals on Mac & iPhone accessories, storage
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You always need more storage, new stands, and new cases for the Mac and iPhone, andBlack Friday has the lot — when you know where to look. Here are the best deals for Mac and iPhone accessories.
Amazon drops Apple Pencil 2 to $89 in epic Black Friday deal
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — ABlack Friday price war has erupted on the Apple Pencil, knocking $30 to $40 off the first and second generation styluses to pair with iPad models. Apple Pencil deals at Amazon — TheApple Pencil...
Medical records company Epic partners with Apple on a Mac tool
Medical records company Epic Systems has partnered with Apple to bring its electronic health record tools to macOS. Apple wanted Epic to create a native version of the service for macOS, but Epic is reportedly developing a tool that would easier to run than a native app. "Epic does have...
Amazon's $79 AirPods deal is back for Black Friday, AirPods Pro 2 $199
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After selling out, Amazon's $79 AirPods deal has returned.Black Friday bargain hunters can also snap up Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99. Black Friday deals on AirPods continue to drive prices lower, with Apple's...
Black Friday iPad Pro deals: save up to $150 on M2 models, plus $29 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's powerful iPad Pro with M2 is up to $150 off forBlack Friday, with exclusive promo code discounts in effect on the tables and AppleCare. The Black Friday iPad discounts are courtesy of Apple...
HBO Max failing to play content for some Apple TV 4K users
A "can't play title" error has been appearing for users of any model of the Apple TV 4K running tvOS 16.1, but there is a workaround. HBO Max users may encounter an intermittent error when trying to play content on an Apple TV 4K. It prevents playback of media with an error that reads "can't play title," and a fix is in the works.
Best Black Friday iPad deals: prices as low as $269, live updates
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — AppleInsider is bringing you the best iPad deals for Black Friday 2022, with discounts of up to $550 off and exclusive savings on the new M2 iPad Pro. The lowest prices of the season...
