Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Oxford Schools Superintendent resigns, placed on medical leave due to toll from shooting

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver left a letter of resignation to be read Tuesday night at the district's school board meeting. Weaver, who did not attend the meeting, said that he had been placed on medical leave through next year. Tonight's meeting was just less than a year from the mass shooting at Oxford High School which killed four students on Nov. 30, 2021.
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Shooting

#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.
STRATFORD, CT
truecrimedaily

New York man, 19, allegedly fatally shot his mother and her boyfriend

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his mother and her partner. According to a news release from the New York State Police, on the afternoon of Nov. 22, state troopers and Schenectady County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Reynolds Road in Princetown to perform a welfare check of a person who did not show up for work.
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
Law & Crime

‘Deeply Offensive’: Sandy Hook Plaintiffs File More Than 800 Pages to Stop Alex Jones’ Bid for New Trial and Reduction of Damages

Attorneys for Sandy Hook plaintiffs filed several hundred pages of court documents on Tuesday in order to push back against recent efforts by Infowars host Alex Jones‘ to escape the hundreds of millions of dollars in damages he was ordered by jurors and a judge to pay for years of promoting false and defamatory conspiracy theories.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI task force raids Poughkeepsie house

POUGHKEEPSIE – At least three subjects were taken into custody after a multi-agency police raid took place on Tuesday morning. Federal, state, county, and local authorities raided a two-family house at 3 Hoffman Avenue in Poughkeepsie just after 7 a.m. on November 22, 2022. Members of the FBI Hudson...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man shot in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 40-year-old Poughkeepsie man is the latest victim of gun violence in the City of Poughkeepsie. Police were called to the area of 364 Mansion Street around 9:42 p.m. Monday where they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his torso. Mobile Life Support...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in North Carolina for murder of Newburgh man

NEWBURGH – Police have arrested a Newburgh man in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Laquan Corbett, a 29-year-old Newburgh man, who was killed on September 29 near Washington and Clark streets. Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said Lamont Williams was tracked down and arrested following a month-long...
NEWBURGH, NY
BronxVoice

Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by Cops

BRONX - A popular young man died a short distance from his childhood home after police intervened in a violent dispute between two men in Norwood. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, the dispute began inside a bodega located at 330 East Gun Hill Road, at 11:30 a.m. on, November 3, when members of the Queens Warrants Squad were in an unmarked police vehicle, in the area on an unrelated matter.
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

