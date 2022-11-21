FOX 2 (WJBK) - Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver left a letter of resignation to be read Tuesday night at the district's school board meeting. Weaver, who did not attend the meeting, said that he had been placed on medical leave through next year. Tonight's meeting was just less than a year from the mass shooting at Oxford High School which killed four students on Nov. 30, 2021.

