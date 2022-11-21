Read full article on original website
Related
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Report: Nebraska Hire Could Be Made Official On Friday
With Nebraska's regular season finale set for this Friday, the fan base is mostly concerned over the program's pursuit of a full-time coach. According to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, Nebraska's coaching search could come to an end as early as this Friday. "It could be over soon, like before...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
NBC Sports
What Aiyuk gifted 49ers cameraman after celebration mishap
SANTA CLARA — Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had something special for 49ers senior video producer Nick Schebetta at the team’s headquarters on Wednesday. But this time, the delivery was a lot less painful. “We’re good,” Aiyuk told NBC Sports Bay Area after he presented Schebetta with the second...
NBC Sports
Vikings have second highest single-game completion percentage against Bill Belichick’s Patriots
Bill Belichick is in his 23rd year of coaching the Patriots. That’s 364 regular-season games. Last night, the Vikings connected on a higher percentage of throws than any other team had in 362 of them. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings generated a completion percentage of 81.6 percent...
David Pollack Makes Strong Prediction About Lane Kiffin's Future
Lane Kiffin has been linked to Auburn's job opening for the past week. Although he has downplayed the rumors, that hasn't stopped people from commenting on this possibility. During an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" this Wednesday, ESPN's David Pollack shared his thoughts on the possibility of Kiffin going to Auburn.
REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders
The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
NBC Sports
Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings
If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
College Football World Reacts To Luke Fickell Speculation
Luke Fickell has built something great at Cincinnati. Would he really consider leaving the Bearcats for Nebraska?. The latest speculation surrounding the Huskers' head coaching search suggests that maybe it's a possibility. “(Washington coach) Kalen DeBoer, forget it, he’s not coming,” The Athletic's Mitch Sherman said on Hail Varsity Radio....
TMZ.com
New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson
8:42 AM PT -- Robert Saleh just announced Mike White will get the start on Sunday, with Joe Flacco backing him up. Wilson will be inactive, the head coach said. Zach Wilson has officially been relegated to the pine. The New York Jets are benching the 23-year-old -- the second...
NBC Sports
Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan suspended rest of regular season for violating PED policy
Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan‘s season has ended with a suspension. Rhyan was suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced today. The Packers only have six games left this year, so he’s done for the regular season. Rhyan has played just...
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
NBC Sports
The 10 most under-rated people in the Eagles' organization
This one isn’t about Jalen Hurts or Darius Slay. It’s not about Nick Sirianni or Jonathan Gannon. It’s not about Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. Today, we celebrate some of the more unheralded players, coaches, trainers and scouts who have helped the Eagles get to 9-1. Some...
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter
The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports
D.J. Reed: Zach Wilson “definitely earned” respect with what he said Wednesday
After Jets quarterback Zach Wilson lost his starting job on Wednesday, he spoke to reporters about his response to his performance in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Wilson went 9-of-22 for 77 yards in a game that the Jets lost 10-3 on a punt return touchdown in the final seconds and then said he didn’t feel like he let the team’s defense down. That comment led to bad feelings in the team’s locker room and Wilson said on Wednesday that “the way that I handled the situation wasn’t right.”
College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Contract Decision
Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that a Big Ten coach was paid a handsome bonus that was meant to be shared with his coaching staff. However, that apparently didn't happen. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000 bonus that Tucker's contract stated was designated to be shared among him and his staff.
CFL backup thinks he’s better than ‘50%’ of current NFL starters
You gotta hand it to Chad Kelly. No matter what the stat sheet might say, he’s the best guy on the field in his own mind. The nephew of Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly and former Ole Miss star is coming off a Grey Cup victory as a member of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. While Read more... The post CFL backup thinks he’s better than ‘50%’ of current NFL starters appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NFL QB Kyle Allen’s Wife-to-Be, Summer Juraszek
Kyle Allen is reportedly set to play his first game for the Houston Texans since signing a $2.5 million contract with them in March. That was not the only big event in the quarterback’s life this year. Kyle Allen got engaged to his longtime sweetheart in June 2022. Summer Juraszek is Kyle Allen’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who has been turning heads since his NFL debut. They’ve been together long before his pro athletic career, and she’s been through all the ups and downs with him. Some of her Instagram followers believe she’s responsible for keeping Allen in shape. So, it’s no surprise that the NFL pro’s fans also seek his wife-to-be’s wellness advice. We’re revealing why you should follow Kyle Allen’s partner in this Summer Juraszek wiki.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet New York Jets QB Mike White’s Wife, Mallory White
All eyes are on Mike White as the New York Jets name him the team’s Week 12 starter in November 2022. The new dad re-signed with the franchise this year, and fans are not only anticipating his game this season, but they’re also intrigued by his family. Mallory White is recognizable as the “hot cheerleader” from the quarterback’s Instagram. Officially, she’s better known as Mike White’s wife. Mallory White has drawn attention from fans ever since the footballer was selected in the 2018 draft. We look into her background and their relationship in this Mallory White wiki.
Comments / 0