NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
NBC Sports
Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings
If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
NBC Sports
Vikings have second highest single-game completion percentage against Bill Belichick’s Patriots
Bill Belichick is in his 23rd year of coaching the Patriots. That’s 364 regular-season games. Last night, the Vikings connected on a higher percentage of throws than any other team had in 362 of them. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings generated a completion percentage of 81.6 percent...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
NBC Sports
How Steph's pitch to lure Judge to Giants unfolded
SAN FRANCISCO – When chasing an ultrabright diamond, as the San Francisco Giants are with MLB free-agent slugger Aaron Judge, logic dictates using every available resource. Even if that resource is unaffiliated with the Giants. Which is why Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was called into service as part of...
NBC Sports
Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan suspended rest of regular season for violating PED policy
Packers rookie guard Sean Rhyan‘s season has ended with a suspension. Rhyan was suspended six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced today. The Packers only have six games left this year, so he’s done for the regular season. Rhyan has played just...
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Jimmy G making bid to return as 2023 starter
The 49ers’ biggest offseason failure ended up being their biggest success. The organization decided to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and turn the team over to second-year player Trey Lance. But when the 49ers struck out on a deal to get a nice price in return for Garoppolo,...
NBC Sports
Report: Nebraska closing in on Matt Rhule as coach
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Edelman explains how Belichick nearly drove him to leave Patriots
If it wasn't for Tom Brady, the final eight seasons of Julian Edelman's career may have looked a whole lot different. NFL Films will spotlight the former New England Patriots wide receiver in "Julian Edelman: A Football Life," a documentary that debuts Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 12 picks: Giants-Cowboys, Bengals-Titans and more
LIONS (4-6) at BILLS (7-3) Thursday, 12:30 p.m. on CBS. Thanksgiving Day football kicks off with Bills-Lions, a matchup that figured to be a lot more lopsided just a few weeks ago. Buffalo is already plenty familiar with Ford Field, having played their last Sunday when snow prevented the Bills from hosting the Browns. Buffalo should take care of business here, but the Lions tend to play inspired football on Turkey Day.
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones had conversation with Odell Beckham on Thursday
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t confirm that the team has a Dec. 5 set up with free agent receiver Odell Beckham. But Jones did allow that he had a conversation with Beckham by phone on Thursday as the Cowboys’ recruitment of Beckham continues. The Cowboys traded for Charles...
NBC Sports
The 10 most under-rated people in the Eagles' organization
This one isn’t about Jalen Hurts or Darius Slay. It’s not about Nick Sirianni or Jonathan Gannon. It’s not about Jeffrey Lurie or Howie Roseman. Today, we celebrate some of the more unheralded players, coaches, trainers and scouts who have helped the Eagles get to 9-1. Some...
NBC Sports
Report: Cardinals fired Sean Kugler for groping a woman in Mexico City
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it.
Jalen Green, Rockets rally past Hawks
Jalen Green scored 30 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter as the Houston Rockets rallied from a
NBC Sports
Jets bench Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson is no longer the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson, the 2021 NFL draft second overall pick who turned in a disastrous game in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, will not start this week against the Bears, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s unclear who will start...
NBC Sports
Ronnie Stanley out, Devin Duvernay questionable for Ravens
The Ravens are set to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the lineup, but they will not have left tackle Ronnie Stanley on Sunday. Stanley injured his ankle during last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and he missed practice all three days this week, so it was not a great surprise to learn that he has been ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Stanley missed most of the last two seasons with ankle issues and he was out the first four games of this season as well.
NBC Sports
Sources: Judge's two-day Giants visit includes Steph connection
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a few hours after Aaron Judge's two-day meeting with the Giants ended, Joc Pederson opened his Instagram and posted an image of Judge in a Giants jersey, along with the message, "We're ready when u are 99." The story soon was shared by Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb, but in trying to convince the American League MVP to leave the New York Yankees for his hometown team, the Giants are not relying only on their stars.
