ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

French Streamer Salto in Turmoil: TF1, M6, Two of Three Parent Companies, to Sell Their Stakes

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zzrja_0jIRDGgS00

France’s top two commercial channels, TF1 and M6, have decided to sell their stakes in Salto , the French streaming service, Variety has confirmed. That will leave Salto without two of its three parent companies.

The service, which launched in 2020 after multiple delays, was created by TF1, M6, France Televisions in an effort to give subscribers a local alternative to Netflix (which now has over 13 million subscribers in France) and other global services.

TF1 and M6’s decision to exit Salto, which was taken during a supervisory board on Nov. 17, appears to be motivated by several factors, including from obligations that were imposed by the anti-trust board which they deemed too burdensome.

With an annual revenue of €17.1 million in 2021, the company was valued at €45 million as of March. The service features catch-up content from 19 different channels belonging to TF1, France Télévisions and M6, as well as premieres of upcoming shows, and fresh content available for streaming.

Sources close to the French TV groups say their idea is to sell their stakes but keep their content available on the service. But with M6 and TF1 out, Salto will be left with France Televisions, the French broadcaster, as its sole owner. But the pubcaster, which is tightening its purse strings, could follow TF1 and M6’s footsteps. France Télévisions president Delphine Ernotte previously said she planned to have France Televisions come off of Salto, after TF1 and M6 announced their merger plans. At that point, TF1 and M6 got back saying they would pick up France Televisions’s take. But after their merger was abandoned due to anti-trust concerns, they opted for a different strategy.

Salto will therefore needs new owners to survive. The question is, who will come on board to rescue Salto? One potential candidate is Canal+ but the Vivendi-owned banner has just entered exclusive negotiations with Orange’s pay TV service OCS and film division Orange Studio.

Salto currently has between 800 000 and 900 000 subscribers, twice as much as in the Spring 2021, according to a report unveiled today (Nov. 21) by OTT NPA Conseil Harris Interactive. But Salto, which is only available as an OTT service, has suffered from its lack of presence on set-top boxes. Salto only boasts a single distribution deal, with the French telco group Bouygues. By comparison, Netflix has deals with all major telco groups, including Canal +, Orange, Free and SFR, the market leaders.

The news was first reported in the French news outlet La Lettre A.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

India Considering Higher Cap on Filming Incentives, Film Facilitation Office Gets Investment Focus (EXCLUSIVE)

The cap on India’s filming incentives, which were revealed at Cannes in March, could dramatically rise if necessary, the country’s top film bureaucrat has revealed. Currently, the Indian federal government reimburses up to 30% of qualifying production expenditure to a maximum of INR20 million ($244,000). An additional 5% to a maximum of INR5 million ($61,100) is granted to productions employing 15% or more manpower in India. The minimum qualifying production expenditure spending threshold is INR25 million ($305,500). “We are open to suggestions and open to ideas, we are discussing with the Motion Picture Association and I’m proposing that we will have...
Variety

European Disney-Style Feature ‘Argonuts’ from ‘Jungle Bunch’ Team Lures Studiocanal U.K. and Other Major Distributors for Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

“Argonuts,” a Disney-style family animated feature from “The Jungle Bunch” team, TAT Productions, has lured leading distributors in major markets. Rolling off the American Film Market, Gregoire Melin’s sales banner Kinology has closed a raft of deals with the U.K. (Studiocanal), Germany and Austria (Plaion), Latin America (California Filmes), Australia and New Zealand (Icon Film Distribution), South Korea (Green Narae Media), Lumix Media (Vietnam), Lev Cinema (Israel) and Merzigo (Turkey). Kinology also sold “Argonuts” to Viva Kids for the U.S. during the AFM where the feature had its market premiere. “’Argonuts’ boasts a beautiful animation worthy of a studio movie,...
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Makes Western Pacific Appointments – Global Bulletin

WEST PACIFIC EXECUTIVE ROLES As the post-merger restructuring continues, Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Gillian Zhao as president of its China operations. Tony Qiu is appointed SVP head of commercial, Western Pacific. Both positions report to James Gibbons, president and MD, WBD, in the Western Pacific region, which it defines as Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China, and spans the group’s portfolio, including pay-TV, free-to-air television, theatrical, studios, direct-to-consumer and consumer products.  A Warner Bros. veteran, who was named as Warner’s EVP in China in 2016, Zhao’s task is to lead “the strategic growth of WBD’s theatrical, TV distribution, home entertainment and...
Variety

Former WarnerMedia Italy, Spain Executive Joins Italy’s Expanding Bamboo Production Film and TV Company as International Chief (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran Rome-based distribution and production exec Thomas J. Ciampa, who in June exited WarnerMedia where he was Italy, Spain and Portugal country manager, is joining prominent Italian producer Marco Belardi’s expanding Bamboo Production shingle as its chief of international operations.  Ciampa, who worked at Warner Bros. in Italy for 25 years in various guises, in January 2022 had replaced Barbara Salabè as the top WarnerMedia exec when she exited after three decades. But Ciampa was then replaced in June by Alessandro Araimo as part of the restructuring due to the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Ciampa’s responsibilities had included overall theatrical distribution for Warner...
Variety

‘Megalomaniac’ Keeps on Scaring the Viewers as it Sells to North America, France, Scandinavia (EXCLUSIVE)

Karim Ouelhaj’s Fantasia winner “Megalomaniac” has been selling widely, now adding North America (Dark Star Pictures), France (Factoris Films) and Scandinavia (Njuta Films) to its growing slate. Media Move manages sales for the world, with XYZ in charge of North America.  “The feedback from the festivals has been enthusiastic and we noticed a real ‘craze’ [for the film] from female spectators. I find it especially touching,” Ouelhaj tells Variety, noting its viewers praise his fourth feature for “leaving its mark.”  “[They say] you keep thinking about it for days, it sticks to your skin and your brain. I’m happy to hear it’s not forgettable. The only ones who are...
Variety

Box Office: Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Grosses Disappointing $800,000 in Previews

Disney’s “Strange World,” an animated adventure about a family of legendary explorers, is having trouble discovering a great deal of treasure. The well-reviewed film grossed a disappointing $800,000 in Tuesday previews, which likely means that initial estimates that “Strange World” would pull in between $30 million to $40 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday may prove to be overly optimistic. That all comes with important caveats. Animated fare doesn’t usually do explosive business in previews, with families usually seeking out earlier showings. That said, “Strange World’s” Tuesday preview number is less than the $1.5 million that Disney’s “Encanto” generated in...
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Set for German Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Euphoria” is set to get a German adaptation, Variety can reveal. German’s Zeitsprung Pictures (“Lieber Thomas”) have optioned the show from production and distribution company ADD Content, who rep international rights to the format and series. “Euphoria” is an Israeli original created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show follows a group of high school students navigating friendship and love at the same time as struggling with drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The original version was produced by Tedy productions and aired on Israeli broadcaster HOT. A U.S. adaptation of the show from HBO, starring Zendaya (pictured above), Jacob Elordi and...
Variety

Disney Exec and Bob Chapek Confidante Arthur Bochner Next to Exit

The shakeup inside the Walt Disney Co. continues, following the return of CEO Bob Iger less than a week ago. The next exec to exit is Arthur Bochner, Variety has confirmed via a source familiar with the exec. As first reported by Puck News, Bochner’s exit is probably not much of a surprise, given that he had been behind much of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s messaging as the leader’s speechwriter. Bochner had served as Chapek’s chief of staff until this past August, and more recently had been moved to a vice president of strategic communications position as Chapek faced mounting...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
Variety

Jordin Sparks Joins Kelly Rowland in Supporting Chris Brown Amid AMAs Controversy: ‘It’s About His Talent’

Jordin Sparks voiced her support for Chris Brown following an uncomfortable moment at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20 where singer Kelly Rowland shushed a booing crowd when she accepted the favorite male R&B artist award on Brown’s behalf. Sparks told TMZ that she loves Brown and believed he should’ve been at the awards ceremony on Sunday night. “People deserve to be able to grow and learn and be able to live their life without things hanging over them. Everybody deserves that … him especially,” the singer said. Sparks, who famously collaborated with Brown on the 2008 duet “No...
Variety

Ministry Unpacks Ideas on India as a Content Hub, Confirms Launch of Streaming Service

Apurva Chandra, Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ministry, on Thursday confirmed plans to create a national streaming platform within the National Film Development Corporation website. The move is an integral part of plans to promote India as a global content hub. “We are planning to do that on the website so that not just NFDC co-produced and produced films, but so we are also able to curate and showcase shorts and other films. Because some of those who are producing in India are not able to get a market otherwise. The NFDC platform can be used to focus on such talent and...
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of the Scarecrow and Sir Bugaboo: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 9, of “The Masked Singer,” “Fright Night,” which aired Nov. 23 on Fox. Perhaps “The Masked Singer” judges are finally figuring out that this year’s episodic themes frequently reference the week’s new disguised celebrity contestants. This Wednesday’s episode was dubbed “Fright Night,” so who ya gonna call? “Ghostbusters” singer Ray Parker, Jr., of course. And who might also lurk on stage? “Exorcist” star Linda Blair. That’s right, for the episode’s reveals, Parker, Jr., and Blair were the next stars to be unmasked. Blair, as the Scarecrow, stunned host...
Variety

The Best Black Friday Dyson Deals: From Cordless Vacuums to Hair Appliances

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. You know it’s Black Friday when Dyson’s coveted products go on sale, particularly their buzzy cordless vacuums and hair appliances. Dozens of brands have tried to replicate Dyson’s innovative vacuum design that allows for maneuverability , versatility and powerful suction that leaves any room spotless. The Shark comes close but the Dyson takes the cake. Luckily, almost all of the best Dyson products are on a huge sale for Black Friday so you can test out the hype yourself. From...
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Cast on David Rossi’s Shocking Loss and Garcia’s Romantic Future With Alvez

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. It’s been nearly three years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but a lot has changed within the BAU. When the new show begins, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is no longer at the unit, and is living her best life. She thrived on her own throughout the pandemic and is enjoying a lighter, less murder-filled existence. Of course, that’s short-lived, as Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) comes knocking on her door in the premiere. In a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, she references that they did go on a date — he...
Variety

The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Black Fridays of years past might have had avid shoppers waiting in line for hours or getting into department store brawls as they scoped out the best post-Thanksgiving deals. Now, some of the best deals can be found online and are usually available for at least slightly longer than 24 hours, which is something we can all feel thankful for as we fill up our virtual shopping carts. This year, streaming platforms in particular have been rolling out competitive Black Friday...
Variety

Sofiane Bennacer, French Actor of Cannes Competition Title ‘Forever Young,’ Indicted on Rape Charges, Removed From Cesar Awards Shortlist

Sofiane Bennacer, the French actor who stars in Valeria Bruni Tedeschi’s Cannes competition title “Forever Young” (“Les Amandiers”), has been indicted on multiple charges of rape and violence. Bennacer was part of the 32 emerging actors shortlisted for best newcomer at the Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars, which will be held in March. But in the wake of the indictment, the Cesar Academy pulled Bennacer out of the nominations process. The Cesar Academy had previously said it would temporarily withdraw his name from the shortlist during the judicial process, but they decided on Friday that he will no longer be...
Variety

Italian Producer Andrea Iervolino Tapped to Promote Film and TV Investment Opportunities in West Indies (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian producer Andrea Iervolino has been officially tapped to help promote film and TV production investment opportunities in the West Indies, specifically in the twin island state of Antigua and Barbuda. Iervolino, whose Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment (ILBE) shingle produces feature films such as Bobby Moresco’s just released “Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend” and Micheal Mann’s upcoming “Ferrari” feature, has been tapped to work with Dario Item, who is ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to Spain, to the Principality of Monaco, the Principality of Liechtenstein and to the World Tourism Organization is the United Nations (UNWTO). The producer has been...
Variety

‘Berlusconi’ London Musical Staged by ‘Fleabag’ Producer Sparks Satire on Mogul’s Mediaset TV

The announcement of a London stage musical titled “Berlusconi,” depicting the turbulent life of Silvio Berlusconi through a feminist prism and produced by British “Fleabag” producer Francesca Moody, has prompted the Italian media-mogul-turned-politician’s Mediaset TV to poke fun at the project on its nightly satirical show. The “Berlusconi” musical, which Moody described to The Guardian as “‘Evita’ on acid,” chronicles the populist, three-time prime minister’s historic time in office, told from the perspective of three women who wish to tell their side of the story: prosecutor Ilda Boccassini, who sparred with Berlusconi’s lawyers in court for two decades; his second wife Veronica, who...
Variety

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997’ Box Is a Glorious Four-Hour-Long Stocking Stuffer: Album Review

It’s blindingly obvious to say that Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers were one of the all-time great American bands, but that statement is beyond question not only because of Petty’s deeply human and direct, deceptively simple songs, but because of the band itself. The Heartbreakers are up there with the Band, Booker T. & the MGs, the E Street Band and the Roots in terms of virtuosity and versatility — a band that earned its chops the old-school way, playing hundreds or even thousands of hours-long bar gigs (or, in the Roots’ case, thousands of late-night TV shows), learning what worked...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Black Panther 2‘ Rules as Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Stumbles With $4.2 Million Opening Day

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” continued to rule over the Thanksgiving holiday box office. Faced with only token opposition, the superhero sequel picked up $10 million on Wednesday. The Marvel and Disney release is on pace to earn roughly $63 million over the five-day period, easily topping the competition. Another Disney movie, “Strange World,” is bombing, grossing a disappointing $4.2 million on Wednesday as it eyes a five-day haul of under $24 million. That’s a terrible result for the $180 million-budgeted animated adventure. For comparison sake, “Encanto,” another recent Disney animated offering, earned $40.3 million over the Thanksgiving holiday in...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy