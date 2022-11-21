MONDAY’S WEATHER: Thanksgiving week off to frigid start, but warmer temps ahead

It’s yet another frosty morning in Atlanta and much of North Georgia. But it’ll be warmer than Sunday, and milder temperatures are in store for Thanksgiving day.

Much of the state has been catching colder-than-normal temperatures for the past week, thanks to a blast of cooler air blowing in from Canada, but that front has started to lift out and is being replaced by warmer air coming in from the Pacific Ocean, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“It is a strange week. We’re kind of moving all over the place this week,” he said, but noting that conditions are looking good for those planning on traveling for the holiday.

With Monday starting out at or below freezing for much of the area, it’s the ninth day in a row of below-average temperatures. But as the day goes on, temperatures will climb up into the 50s — slightly above Sunday’s high — and it will be mostly sunny. For Tuesday, the forecast is showing similar conditions but with a small chance of rain.

“That’s still colder than we should be. We should be in the low- to mid-60s this time of year,” Monahan said, and a return to those seasonable conditions is in store just in time for the holiday.

Wednesday’s high is expected to be in the mid-60s and again on Thanksgiving day, though a side of rain — about a 30% chance — could be in store for parts of the area. Otherwise, Thursday is looking like a classic fall weather day for fellowship with friends and family.

The warmer weather won’t last long, though, as highs are expected to dip back down to the 50s by Friday and continue into the weekend. The chance of rain Friday has continued to go up, too, reaching 60%, making for a possibly soggy day of shopping for those planning to hit the stores to catch the Black Friday sales.

