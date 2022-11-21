ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Cops Hunt Hackers Who Hijacked Digital Billboard to Show Porn in Brisbane

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cnrrz_0jIRDBGp00
sebastien cote/Getty

Police in Australia are looking for hackers who are suspected of taking control of a large digital billboard and using it to screen pornography on Sunday morning. The “inappropriate content of a pornographic nature” played for several minutes on a display by a busy road in Brisbane , eastern Australia, outdoor media operator goa said in a statement to media. The lewd images went up at 9:23 a.m and continued for around three-and-a-half minutes, the company added. “Within minutes of the breach occurring, our IT techs began an immediate shutdown and investigation,” goa said. “We regret the offense or distress that this may have caused to members of the public who evidenced this transmission. We are particularly conscious that this may have included children and adolescents,” the statement continued. The company said it had passed “imagery of individuals” to police, who are now investigating.

Read it at The Guardian

Comments / 0

Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Cops Address Rumor That Slain University Student Had a Stalker

Cops in Idaho said Wednesday that there is no evidence to substantiate rumors circulating that slain university student Kaylee Goncalves, 21, had a stalker in her final months alive. Moscow PD Captain Roger Lanier said detectives have parsed through “hundreds of pieces of information” about the stalker theory but no person of interest has been identified. The captain said detectives are continuing to investigate the rumor, however, acknowledging they’d received tips from people close to Goncalves who said she’d spoke of a potential stalker. Lanier conceded in a Wednesday press conference that new details in the investigation are sparse. He begged the community to continue calling in tips that may help the stalling investigation, which has been shrouded in mystery ever since Goncalves and three of her roommates were found stabbed to death in their beds on Nov. 13.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico

Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
TheDailyBeast

Report: Video Shows Club Q Killer and Mom In Racially-Charged Clash

Anderson Aldrich, charged with killing five and injuring 18 in Colorado Springs last Saturday, and their mom allegedly flung racial epithets at fellow Frontier Airlines passengers—one of whom pursued the future shooter through the airport and caught a bitter exchange of words on camera. Denver Fox affiliate KDVR interviewed a woman who recalled that Aldrich's mother used an anti-Hispanic slur against her, and Aldrich made an anti-Black slur to another passenger while they deboarded a July flight. The woman then chased the pair with her phone recording, capturing Aldrich threatening “you keep following me and I’m going to f— you up.”Read it at KDVR
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

Walmart Killer Bought Gun Just Hours Before Slaughter

The 31-year-old Walmart supervisor who killed six coworkers at his Virginia store legally purchased the murder weapon, a 9mm handgun, just hours before the attack, and left behind a note in which he criticized his fellow employees for ridiculing him. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Andre Bing wrote, “Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan…My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits.” Survivors of the shooting claimed that Bing had a reputation for being difficult and hostile, and that he appeared to specifically target certain individuals. While it’s not clear when Bing penned the note, he reportedly died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene of the crime.Read it at AP News
CHESAPEAKE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Grandpa’s Brutal Beating Outside Elton John Show

A new video shows a grandfather being beaten by two unidentified men outside an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last week. The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows one man pushing the grandfather to the ground. Another man punches the grandfather in the face while he’s down, appearing to knock him out. One of the perpetrators is heard using a homophobic slur as he walks away. The grandfather, identified only as Jaime, told KCBS that he’s now in a cast and walking on crutches. “My ankle hurts, it’s broken,” he said. “The side of my head I have these contusions here.” He said the incident began when he got out of his car to see who had smacked his rearview mirror, adding that his wife was also assaulted and knocked out. Los Angeles police have made one arrest, but the suspect has yet to be identified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Blame Rats as 440 Pounds of Seized Cannabis Vanishes

Law enforcement in India claim that rats ate almost 440 pounds of seized cannabis that was being stored in police precincts. A court in the northern Uttar Pradesh state had asked for the weed captured from dealers to be produced as evidence in drug trafficking cases, but authorities said rodents had gobbled the lot. “Rats are tiny animals and they have no fear of the police,” the court said. “It’s difficult to protect the drug from them.” Judge Sanjay Chaudhary cited another case involving 860 pounds of confiscated marijuana in which police said “some” had been “eaten up by the rats.” Details remain hazy as to exactly how the latest disappearance took place without anyone noticing.Read it at BBC
TheDailyBeast

Chesapeake Walmart Killer’s Self-Pitying Note Released by Cops

Police have released the so-called manifesto left behind by the Walmart worker who killed six of his colleagues and himself—and it’s by turns self-pitying, paranoid, and apologetic.‘My God forgive me for what I am going to do,”Andre Bing wrote at the end of his screed, in which he derided his victims as being unintelligent while also bemoaning that he could not find a wife.The note was released as police revealed that Bing purchased the 9mm handgun he used to mow down his co-workers just hours before the Tuesday night massacre in Chesapeake, Virginia.It was bought at a local store, and...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Drunken Man Allegedly Held Razor to Woman’s Throat On JetBlue Flight, Cops Say

A Utah man was arrested Monday for allegedly holding a razor blade to a woman’s neck on a JetBlue flight after he’d consumed “several” alcoholic beverages, according to court documents obtained by The Salt Lake City Tribune. Merrill Darrell Fackrell, 41, is accused of putting the razor up to the neck of a stranger who sat in the middle seat on a flight from New York City to Salt Lake City, who he’d been chatting up most of the flight, records say. When the woman put on headphones to watch a movie, however, Fackrell is accused of placing a “1 to 2-inch” blade to her throat. Court docs say the woman’s husband rushed to the front of the plane to get help, while the woman eventually “lunged” into the aisle to escape the threat. It’s unknown how Fackrell was able to sneak the razor past security, authorities said, but he’s been charged with carrying a weapon on an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon on a plane.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TheDailyBeast

Uber Customer Banned After Her Racist Rant Is Captured on Camera

An Uber customer has been banned from the ride-share app after going full Karen and berating a driver in an explosive, racist outburst Wednesday morning.A witness managed to capture the scene on video, which went viral on social media before the Thanksgiving holiday.“The behavior seen in the video is sickening and has no place on the Uber platform or anywhere in society,” an Uber spokesperson told The Daily Beast in a statement. “We’ve been in touch with the driver, and the rider’s account has been banned from the app.”Washingtonian Problems, a Twitter account dedicated to community news in the D.C....
TheDailyBeast

Walmart Survivor Says Shooter ‘Did Not Say a Word’

An employee who survived the massacre at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, recounted how the gunman walked into a break room and wordlessly started shooting. Briana Tyler told Good Morning America that the room was full because it was shift change. “I looked up and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire,” she said, adding that the killer did not seem to be gunning for anyone in particular. “He just literally started shooting throughout the entire break room and I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, where they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit,” she said. “He didn't say a word, he didn't say anything at all... He just came around the corner and started shooting. The first person that was in his eyesight, he shot him down and the next thing you know, he just started rigging throughout the entire break room, but he did not say a word.” Tyler said a bullet missed her by an inch or so, but by the time the shooting stopped, the gunman and six people were dead.Read it at ABC News
CHESAPEAKE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Gun-Toting Cat Burglers Steal $1 Million in Watches and Jewels From Influencer Nour Atta

Social media influencer Nour Atta is lucky to be alive after armed thieves broke into a rental home where he was staying on Wednesday. The Stock Hours chat host said four people wearing ski masks entered through an unlocked door and pistol whipped him before making off with what he estimates is $1 million worth of clothing, watches and jewelry. He said he wasn’t sure if he was targeted. “Maybe if they noticed me, they went about it and handled their business, or it could have been something random,” Atta said, according to NBC Los ANgeles. “I’m doing pretty well. It happens. Life is life.”Read it at NBC Los Angeles
TheDailyBeast

Musk Reportedly Hires Troll Who Posed as Fired Twitter Engineer

A troll who fooled some media outlets into thinking he was a Twitter engineer laid off in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover is actually, now, a Twitter engineer. Daniel Francis, who posed as a disgruntled employee named Daniel Johnson alongside faux friend Rahul Ligma, is now listed in the company’s Slack channels, according to Insider. Francis’ role at Twitter is reportedly as a software developer but he doesn’t have an official title yet. His sudden entrance may prove to be more of a temporary audition for a full-time role, however, according to Insider. Musk, who seemingly took a liking to the stunt, invited Francis and his friend to visit Twitter HQ in San Francisco on Nov. 15, posting a photo with the duo. “Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!,” Musk tweeted. “Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes.”Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson! pic.twitter.com/LEhXV95Njj— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022 Read it at Business Insider
TheDailyBeast

Report: Shakira Claps Back At Spanish Tax Agency Over Fraud Charges

Shakira ripped into the Spanish Tax Agency and its charges that she dodged 14.5 million euros in levies last decade. The news agency EFE reported her attorneys filed legal brief Friday that accused authorities of violating her privacy and "using her" as an example. The Colombia-born 'Hips Don't Lie' singer claimed that residency documents showing she lived in the Bahamas between 2012 and 2014 are also honest. Her lawyers say Madrid sought access to personal medical records and launched a media campaign to make an example out of her. The brief asserts that Shakira has only lived in Spain with her partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, for eight years and has dutifully paid her part to the country.Read it at Marca
TheDailyBeast

Meta Added to Russian Register of Extremist Organizations

The Russian justice ministry added Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organizations on Friday, according to state media. The blacklisting comes after a Russian court in March used extremism laws to ban access to the Meta-owned platforms Facebook and Instagram. Whatsapp, which is also owned by Meta, was unaffected by the prohibition because the Moscow court ruled it “was means of communication, not a source of information.” The court action in spring was launched in response to Meta relaxing its rules on hate speech for users in Ukraine discussing Russian soldiers. Russian prosecutors argued that the social media sites were being used to host plans for violence targeting Russian citizens. Read it at Reuters
TheDailyBeast

Judge Suspended After Appearing on Zoom Court Hearing in Underwear

A Colombian judge has been suspended for three months after she appeared on Zoom during a court hearing in her underwear, according to reports. Vivian Polania could be seen lying on a bed and smoking a cigarette during the hearing about whether a man being held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail. A lawyer filed a formal complaint about the incident, with a 33-second clip of Polania’s gaffe going viral on social media. The judge has previously faced scrutiny in Colombia media over racy pictures she would post of herself on her Instagram account. “Not all judges, lawyers and other state employees are the same,” she said in defense of her posts at the time, according to the Daily Mail.En un video que circula por WhatsApp se ve a la jueza Vivian Polanía (trabaja en el Palacio de Justicia de Cúcuta) atendiendo una diligencia judicial en su cama, semidesnuda y fumando. No sé si esto pueda acarrearle alguna sanción, pero al menos el escándalo ya está servido. pic.twitter.com/9rgNx4C6pV— Manolesco (@jhonjacome) November 17, 2022 Read it at Daily Mail
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
35K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy