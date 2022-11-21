Read full article on original website
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Four children, aged 3, 6, 10 and 12, die in early morning house fire in Iowa: Father, 55, and 11-year-old girl manage to escape and are hospitalized with injuries
Four children died in an early morning house fire in Northern Iowa, the father and one of the children, narrowly escaped and were hospitalized with 'burn related injuries,' fire officials said. The four young victims were identified as John Michael Mcluer, 12, Odin Thor Mcluer, 10, Drako Mcluer, 6 and...
Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off
A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash
Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Paramedic rushes to tragic crash scene only to realize victim is her daughter
A paramedic who responded to a horrific crash and attempted to rescue two teenage girls was unknowingly treating her own daughter. CNN affiliate CTV reports.
Cobra dies after 8-year-old bites snake
A snake died after a boy turned the tables and bit a cobra. According to The New Indian Express, the boy had the snake wrapped around his hand and bit him. The boy told the news outlet that he tried to shake it off but it didn’t move so he bit the sane, twice. The […]
Two catering staff on Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 arrested after authorities seize 120 grams of cocaine following head caterer's fatal heart attack
Authorities with the paramilitary police in Italy seized 120 grams of cocaine from hotel rooms used by the catering staff of The Equalizer 3 after the film's head caterer suffered a fatal heart attack. Two caterers were arrested by Carabinieri cops in connection with the drug bust at the hotel...
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car
A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
Man Charged With Manslaughter Due to Untimely Death of an 11-Year-old Boy After Being Bitten by a Snake
It is important to always take snake bites seriously. While some bites are dry, which are less harmful and most likely will swell, others are venomous, and, if not treated carefully and promptly, can lead to death. Man accused in manslaughter of a boy instead of snake bite. The untimely...
7-Month-Old Boy 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Mauled by Pit Bulls
The boy, identified only as Samaj S., is in the NICU in Washington D.C. A 7-month-old boy was seriously injured after he was attacked by two pit bulls in Washington D.C. last week. The boy, whose name has only been released as Semaj S., is "fighting for his life" after the attack, his family tells Fox 5 News. He suffered a fractured skull and other serious injuries. According to the family, Semaj's mother dropped him off with a babysitter on November 3. At some point, the babysitter ran some errands, leaving Semaj with...
Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute
Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Tiger Fatally Mauls Girl, 9, and Drags Body into Forest
A tiger mauled a girl to death and dragged her body into a forest in India, according to reports. Poonam Gond, nine, was in a rice paddy with her sisters and grandmother in Madhya Pradesh, central India, when the deadly attack unfolded on Wednesday. Her grandmother, Terasiya Gond, told the Hindustan Times that the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. “I heard the scream of Poonam,” she said. “I thought she cut her hand with a sickle, but when I turned around to see her, I saw a tiger dragging her to the field. I cried for help and the villagers, who were cutting paddy in their fields, came and tried to save the girl, but the tiger grabbed her and fled into the dense forest.” Authorities later recovered Poonam’s body from the forest. A post-mortem indicated that she died from injuries to her neck and waist.Read it at Newsweek
Police Saved A Girl Who Was Held Captive In A House For Years & She'd Never Seen Outside
A young girl is getting her first real taste of the outside world after spending nearly her entire life locked inside a home in Germany. The girl, 8, was rescued from a home in the German town of Attendorn, North Rhine-Westphalia, in September, thanks to an anonymous tip, according to Sauerland Kurier. Details are only now emerging about the case, and the circumstances have shocked people around the world.
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Berlin — Prosecutors in Germany are holding a mother and grandparents accused of holding the woman's eight-year-old daughter captive in a house in a small German town for almost her entire life. There are still many unanswered questions in this case, but the details that have emerged are shocking:...
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'
A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
