First look: Top storylines, betting odds for South Carolina vs. Clemson football game

South Carolina has one more regular-season game to go before playing in a bowl.

The Gamecocks will battle in-state rival Clemson on the road this Saturday at noon. The Tigers lead the all-time series 72-42-4.

USC is coming off its record-setting 63-38 upset win against No. 5. Tennessee, and No. 9 Clemson is fresh off its 40-10 home win against Miami.

Clemson has made six College Football Playoff appearances since its inception in 2015. Dabo Swinney’s squad defeated USC 30-0 in 2021, Shane Beamer’s first season as a head coach.

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. CLEMSON GAME INFO

Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4, 4-4 SEC) vs. No. 9 Clemson Tigers (10-1, 8-0 ACC)

Where: Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

When: Noon Saturday

TV: ABC

Stream: via ESPN app/ESPN.com

USC VS CLEMSON BETTING LINE

Early books favor Clemson by an average of 14 points over South Carolina, according to VegasInsider.com .

WHAT GOT INTO THE GAMECOCKS?

South Carolina put up its best outing of the season against Tennessee .

The Gamecocks unleashed on the opposing defense with 63 points — the most any unranked team has ever scored against an Associated Press Top 25 team.

Spencer Rattler delivered his best game, with career highs in passing yards (438) and touchdowns (six). Eleven different players touched the ball on offense. The team didn’t even have its best offensive weapon, MarShawn Lloyd, who led USC in total touchdowns coming into the game.

South Carolina matched Tennessee’s fast-paced, high-scoring offense with one of its own and the game ended in a field storming and a $100,000 fine from the SEC .

USC will bring that performance to Death Valley on Saturday against a Clemson team trying to pad its resume for the postseason.

USC WIN BOOSTS CLEMSON’S PLAYOFF HOPES

Clemson’s CFP aspirations were dashed when it lost on the road to Notre Dame.

The team fell to No. 10 in the rankings after that game before rising back to No. 9 in the next week. But No. 5 Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina at least opens the door back up slightly for the Tigers.

The Volunteers were the only team ranked ahead of Clemson that lost on Saturday, but many of those other top-eight teams won close games. Ohio State and Michigan play each other this week, and some believe the loser will be knocked out of the CFP equation.

The Tigers have three wins against opponents that were ranked at the time they played them.

A new CFP Top 25 comes out Tuesday. After the meeting against South Carolina, Clemson still has the ACC Championship game against North Carolina on Dec. 3.

South Carolina is also playing toward its postseason goals. It became eligible for a bowl game after its sixth win, but can get a higher-profile game with a better record. The team’s seven wins improve upon its six-win regular season from last year.

SOUTH CAROLINA’S SLIDE AGAINST CLEMSON

Clemson has won the last seven meetings against South Carolina.

USC once held a five-game winning streak against the Tigers, but it was followed by its current losing streak in the series. The Gamecocks haven’t beat a ranked Tigers squad since 2013, and haven’t done so as an unranked team since 2009.

The last time the Gamecocks beat Clemson in Death Valley was in 2012, when Dylan Thompson filled in for the injured Connor Shaw and led South Carolina to a 27-17 win.

GAMECOCKS AND TIGERS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina: Rattler has had an up-and-down college football career, but he had his best outing against No. 5 Tennessee. This season, Rattler is up to 14 touchdown passes with a 67% completion rate. USC found success last week by putting the ball in his hands. If MarShawn Lloyd is out again, South Carolina could call on Rattler again to step up.

Antwane Wells Jr., WR, South Carolina: Wells put up a season-high 11 catches for 177 yards against the Volunteers. Wells has been a reliable offensive weapon all season long, and he is third in the SEC in receiving yards. Rattler and Wells have developed a strong chemistry over the course of this season.

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson: Uiagalelei is having his best season in his third year with the Tigers. He’s thrown 21 touchdown passes so far and added six rushing TDs as well. He was benched in the team’s win against Syracuse, but kept the starting job. Uiagalelei is completing 65% of his passes this year.

Will Shipley, RB, Clemson: The Tigers have gotten strong outings from Shipley this year, as he’s produced four 100-yard games on the ground for them. Shipley’s 960 rushing yards are second in the ACC. South Carolina has struggled against the run at times this year, so there could be opportunities for Shipley to take advantage on Saturday.