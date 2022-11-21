Read full article on original website
Mild Thanksgiving Day; Rain Tonight/Tomorrow Morning
HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Temperatures will rise into the 67-72 degree range across Alabama today with clouds increasing. Most communities will be dry during the day, but rain moves into the state tonight. The main window for rain will come from about 9:00 tonight through 12:00 noon tomorrow; amounts of around one inch are likely. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected.
Alabama NewsCenter — 5 holiday performances you have to attend in Alabama
The magic of the holidays can be found on Alabama stages. Here are five must-see holiday performances happening across the state in December:. Fantasy Playhouse presents “A Christmas Carol” in Huntsville Dec. 2-4, 9-11 Cirque Dreams Holidaze in Birmingham Dec. 9-10 Mobile Symphony Orchestra: A Cinematic Christmas in...
Rain Returns Tomorrow Night Into Friday Morning; More Rain Saturday
RADAR CHECK: We have a few showers across parts of East and Southeast Alabama early this morning; that will push into Georgia soon and most of the day today will be dry. With a partly sunny sky, we project a high in the 66-71 degree range for most communities this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on November 23 is 63. The weather is quiet over much of the nation today, a great day for Thanksgiving Eve travel.
Rain Returns Tomorrow Night/Friday Morning; Mild Afternoons
PLEASANT AFTERNOON: Temperatures are in the 66-72 degree range over the northern half of Alabama this afternoon… some spots have reached the mid 70s across South Alabama as the warming trend continues. The sky is partly to mostly sunny, and we will stay dry tonight with a low in the 40s.
