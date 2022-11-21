RADAR CHECK: We have a few showers across parts of East and Southeast Alabama early this morning; that will push into Georgia soon and most of the day today will be dry. With a partly sunny sky, we project a high in the 66-71 degree range for most communities this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on November 23 is 63. The weather is quiet over much of the nation today, a great day for Thanksgiving Eve travel.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO