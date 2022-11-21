Read full article on original website
Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara (Skeet) Lee Clement, 76, of Watertown, NY died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thanksgiving morning at Saratoga Hospital. She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her parents, Claude and Barabra White Mayne. To cherish and honor her memory, Barbara leaves behind her devoted husband, George Clement and their children, Scarlet (Jim) Buffoline, Jay (Heather) Clement, Jacqueline Clement, Leslie (Michael) Robare, and Ted (Tina) Clement.
Runners work up Thanksgiving appetite
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stretching their legs before stretching their stomachs, runners in Lowville worked up an appetite Thursday morning. 200 people of all ages ran in Lowville’s annual Turkey Day 5K. The run raises money for the United Way’s Renee Beyer Memorial Fund. For many families...
Running for a reason: Heuvelton hosts annual Gobbler Gallop 5K
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Nearly 100 runners took part in Heuvelton’s 11th annual Gobbler Gallop Thursday morning. Runners of all ages were stretched and ready for the fast dash across the village. People from the community donated food to the community food pantry as their ticket to run...
Charles L. Piddock, 64, formerly of Adams
WINNSBORO, South Carolina (WWNY) - Charles L. Piddock, 64, of Winnsboro, SC, passed away, Saturday, November 19, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on March 8, 1958 in Adams, NY, he was a son of James and Pearl Barden Piddock and attended South Jefferson Central Schools. Charles enlisted...
George Zimny, 60, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - George Zimny, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2022. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be in the spring. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Pentagon allows Native American airman with north country ties to grow out his hair
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Pentagon has granted a religious accommodation to allow a Native American airman from the Antwerp area to grow out his hair. “The longer it is, the closer it is to the ground, the more connected I am with the earth. The longer my hair is, the more spiritually strong I am, you know, I have more power,” said Airman 1st Class Connor Crawn.
Eugene ‘Gene’ Milton Long
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gene Long passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2022. He leaves a legacy of love to all the lives he touched. He was born in Oneonta, New York, April 15, 1929. He graduated from Oneonta High School lettering in football, basketball and baseball. Hoping to pursue his passion for football he attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. After a term he changed his focus and enrolled at Cortland State Teachers College. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he received the rank of Captain.
Dennis L. Rogers, 80
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dennis L. Rogers, 80, passed away November 22, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center after a battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Carthage and adopted by Merton and Elizabeth Townsend Rogers, and educated in Alexandria Bay schools. Dennis married Carol A. Ferguson on April...
Harold A. Palmer, 71, of Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Harold A. Palmer, age 71, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Harold...
VIDEO: Exclusive First Look at ALL of this year’s trees at A North Country Festival of Trees
(WWTI) — The 2022 North Country Festival of Trees begins on Friday and ABC50 is bringing you an exclusive first look at all of this year’s trees. This year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the event is being held at the former Bon-Ton location at Salmon Run Mall in Watertown.
Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald C. LaVancha, 84, died peacefully at his home. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the Chapel at 3:00pm. A full obituary will be published...
Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miles “Doc” Mincer, 79, passed away peacefully November 20, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Born May 11, 1943 in Renovo, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Wadsworth) Mincer. Doc moved with his...
Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals, volunteers give their time
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving dinner returned and it looked a lot like it’s pre-pandemic self. From noon to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, people were treated to turkey dinners via takeout, delivery and, for the first time in 3 years, dining in. Now that...
Hundreds of meals given out in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The north country ate its fill today, celebrating Thanksgiving. Turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and stuffing were all on the menu and part of 300 meals prepared in Carthage, Thursday. A crew of 20 got turkey out the door in time for Thanksgiving. This year marks...
Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
TV Dinner: Leftovers!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us a couple ways to use Thanksgiving dinner leftovers. One of the dishes is a shoutout to former 7 News This Morning producer Jack Miller. Chicken bacon ranch pasta is one of Jack’s favorites, so the chef recreates it with leftover turkey. The chef uses rigatoni, but you can use whatever pasta you like.
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)
At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County will co-host a presentation on December 6 by Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor and author. Margaret Taylor, Director of Student Activities and Inclusion at JCC, and Kiley Hilyer, Director of Advocacy, Victims Assistance...
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned. In the city’s draft zoning...
