Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
BBC
The Supreme Court judgement is clear but not what Nicola Sturgeon wanted
Clarity was what Nicola Sturgeon asked for and clarity is what she now has from the UK Supreme Court. The judges have made clear that the law does not allow Holyrood to legislate for an independence referendum without Westminster's agreement. That means there will not be an indyref2 on 19...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
BBC
Blackford on Supreme Court ruling: Democracy will not be denied
The prime minister has every right to oppose Scottish independence but had no right to deny democracy for Scottish people, Ian Blackford has told the Commons. The SNP leader claimed the idea the UK was a voluntary union of nations was now "dead and buried" if Westminster kept blocking an independence referendum.
BBC
Taiwan votes in local elections amid China tensions
Millions in Taiwan are heading to the polls as the island's local midterm elections kick off on Saturday. Local council and city mayors are elected in the polls, which are held every four years. But these elections are also drawing global attention this year as Taiwan becomes a bigger geopolitical...
BBC
Iran protests: Armed Met Police guard Iranian journalists facing death threats
In a tree-lined business park in Chiswick, West London, there is a heavy presence of armed police. Black, multi-role armoured vehicles called Jankels are positioned at intervals alongside Met Police armed response vehicles, fully crewed-up with armed officers inside. They are guarding every approach to the plate-glass building that houses...
US News and World Report
Analysis-At World Cup, Saudi Crown Prince Moves Back on to Global Stage
DOHA (Reuters) - When Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took his seat next to the FIFA president at the World Cup opener in Qatar, it capped a remarkable turnabout in his fortunes - even before the Saudi team put a new feather in his cap by beating Argentina on Tuesday.
BBC
Colchester: Queen signed letters patent three days before death
Queen Elizabeth signed the paperwork for the letters patent, declaring Colchester a city, just three days before she died. Colchester was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year. His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Essex, Jennifer Tolhurst, presented the parchment letters...
King Charles' Colonialism 'Sorrow' Is 'Empty' Without Apology, Reparations
King Charles III said Britain "must acknowledge the wrongs which have shaped our past," but he didn't apologize for colonialism.
BBC
Barnsley paedophile's Kos trip completely unacceptable - MP
The justice secretary has agreed to look into the decision to let a "predatory" paedophile jet off on holiday before being sentenced. MP Dan Jarvis wrote to Dominic Raab to voice "very serious concerns" after a judge gave Matthew Thompson permission to travel to Greece while on bail. Thompson, 48,...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers to walk out in pay row
Rail passengers face more disruption this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies set to walk out on Saturday as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is set to affect people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to...
brytfmonline.com
The message from Brussels to Portugal
Ccoherence🇧🇷 to caution And the Worry These are the main ideas left from the letter sent by the European Commission to the Portuguese Executive, on Tuesday, in relation to the State Budget for 2023 (OE2023) and within the scope of the Alert Mechanism, a risk-screening exercise for possible macroeconomic imbalances.
