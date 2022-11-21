Read full article on original website
Related
MENA Platforms Leverage Social Commerce to Appeal to Connected Consumers
In Egypt’s eCommerce market, two retail models sit side by side. On the one hand, there are the big players, which provide a reliable service and wide range of products but have limited appeal beyond a small contingent of predominantly urban consumers who are already used to shopping online.
SaaS Startup Taktile Nets $20M to Expand FinTech Services
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Taktile has raised $20 million in Series A funding to grow its platform that helps insurance companies, lenders and others in the financial industry make automated decisions. The firm will use the new capital to further develop the capabilities of its product and accelerate its expansion across...
Brazilian Crypto Exchange Bitpreco Adding Banking Platform
Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange Bitpreco is reportedly launching a platform that will provide banking services. The new platform, which is called Bitybank, will offer payments, digital accounts and credit cards through an app, Bitcoin.com reported Wednesday (Nov. 23). “Digital banking was a great success in Brazil,” Bitpreco Partner Ney Pimenta said,...
Paymob and Foodics Team on POS Tech for Egyptian Restaurants
Cairo-based FinTech Paymob and Riyadh-based restaurant technology provider Foodics announced that they have partnered to provide point-of-sale (POS) devices to the hospitality sector in Egypt. The new partnership will integrate Paymob’s POS devices into Foodics’ cloud-based restaurant management system, enabling businesses using the platform to expand their acceptance of card...
Brands Turn to Global Digital Currency Networks to Drive B2C Payout Innovation
As the need for faster, cheaper and efficient payouts increase, there is a huge demand from corporations needing to transfer value to end users and enable use cases ranging from loyalty, employee rewards, rebates, remittances and refunds. But according to Aron Alexander, CEO and founder at U.K.-based digital incentives platform...
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
US Retailers Increase In-Store Security Measures
Facing brazen and widely reported thefts, retailers are deploying a variety of new deterrents while also balancing these measures with the need to maintain an inviting shopping environment for consumers. The deterrents include installing surveillance systems, putting more items behind glass, using steel cables to lock products to shelves and...
Apollo Teams With Figure to Launch Blockchain-Based Fund
Apollo Global Management said it plans to offer a new fund on a public blockchain as it deepens its relationship with the FinTech Figure. According to a Bloomberg News report Tuesday (Nov. 22), Apollo and Hamilton Lane are launching investment operations via a platform on Figure, using a blockchain technology called Provenance. Figure CEO Mike Cagney told Bloomberg the offering will be part of Apollo’s digital asset strategy.
Mirakl Taps Cluster’s Billion-Product eCommerce Database
Cluster, a data provider for marketplaces and online retailers that has compiled a catalog of over a billion products, announced on Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it has forged a strategic partnership with the French eCommerce marketplace software provider Mirakl. Cluster’s tools and features will now be available to marketplaces using...
AirTank Launches eCommerce Platform for Healthcare and MedTech Sectors
Healthcare-focused eCommerce consulting agency AirTank has launched an eCommerce platform built exclusively for the healthcare and medical technology sectors. The new CareCart platform is designed to meet the specific needs of these industries and to comply with rules and regulations that govern them, AirTank said in a Wednesday (Nov. 23) press release.
Thunes’ ‘Pay the World’ Vision Now Includes WeChat’s 1.3B Users
Thunes has teamed up with China’s Tencent Financial Technology, allowing members of the Thunes network to send payments to the 1.3 billion users on Tencent’s Weixin service. The collaboration makes Thunes the first payment infrastructure network to connect with the Chinese company, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 22)...
Real Life Lessons Remain as the Payments World Goes Digital
The pandemic-fueled rise of online shopping and its hyper adoption across all commerce categories has made “adapt or die” the calling card for emergent card payment solutions everywhere. At the same time, it has become imperative for merchants to evolve their transaction-focused fundamentals from the ground up and...
B2B Marketplace Operators Offer Credit to Keep African SMBs Liquid
A wave of platforms that enable digital sales and procurement are revolutionizing the way African companies do business, contributing to an all-round more efficient trading system and helping to eliminate frictions that have long-plagued traditional supply chains. Increasingly, these platforms are not just middlemen connecting buyers to sellers; they find...
Expense Management Platform Qashio Raises $10M to Accelerate Saudi Expansion
The Dubai-based FinTech Qashio announced on Tuesday (Nov. 22) that it has raised $10 million in a seed round to accelerate its expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Participants in the round include One Way Ventures, MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, Sanabil 500 MENA, Nuwa Capital, Iliad Partners, Phoenix Investments,...
PayUp Receives $5M Line of Credit to Factor Invoices for SMBs
Early payment solutions provider PayUp, a Rex company, has received a $5 million line of credit from private working capital finance company nFusion Capital and said this would allow it to factor $50 million in invoices. Both PayUp and nFusion Capital focus on small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the...
FTX Uncovers $1.24B in Cash Ahead of Bankruptcy Hearing
New managers at cryptocurrency exchange FTX have found the company and its affiliates have $1.24 billion in cash — more than what debtors had previously identified — as the beleaguered firm heads to U.S. bankruptcy court. According to published reports Tuesday (Nov. 22), court filings show that advisory...
NMI, Kount Team on ISV and Merchant Fraud Prevention
Payments platform NMI is collaborating with digital identity firm Kount, an Equifax company, to provide independent software vendors, independent sales organizations and merchant partners with enhanced fraud protection. With this partnership, users of the NMI Advanced Fraud Prevention solution will be able to add Kount’s solutions that are designed to...
PYMNTS Intelligence: The Advantages and Challenges of BNPL for Merchants
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has taken the retail world by storm, thanks in large part to its impressive array of benefits for merchants and enhanced customer experiences. PYMNTS research found that in 2021, 13.5% of consumers used BNPL services within the prior year, and another 44.7% know that it is an option even if they have not personally partaken. Nearly two-thirds of consumers say they are more likely to shop at stores that offer BNPL, and roughly two-thirds said that BNPL allows them to make purchases more frequently.
CFOs Ditch Paper to Prioritize Digital Payments
Through the past few years, companies have proven a level of resilience that scarcely seemed imaginable when the pandemic shook the globe. Businesses had to examine internal processes urgently to ensure continuity as we all sheltered in place. Robert Johnson, senior vice president of payments at Corcentric, told PYMNTS that...
Growing Engagement and Offers Speed Omnichannel Future of ‘Car as Wallet’
Cars went from conveyances to expressions of individuality in the 20th century, and as the connected car trend builds in this century, they’re becoming a rolling retail store with embedded payments, enabling consumers to buy services from inside a car on a transactional basis. Speaking with Ali Almakky, global...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0