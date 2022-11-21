Read full article on original website
A beautiful Thanksgiving leading to a sunny Black Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It is going to be a beautiful Thanksgiving day across the Western Slope. Cloud cover this morning will continue to push eastward out of the area towards the afternoon hours, leading to plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day. Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid-40s. Conditions will remain dry throughout the day. Areas south of Pueblo will have any active snowfall push eastward towards the evening hours, leaving some cloud cover behind. Clear skies later in the day will carry over into the overnight hours as temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower the 20s.
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
Snow returns next week after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KKCO) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
Garage fire injures one, displaces three
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A garage was engulfed in flames just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night on the 2800 block of F 1/4 Road, but the Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it contained the fire before it could spread to the rest of the home. The GJFD also reports that there were no deaths or serious injuries, with one person sustaining minor injuries.
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
