Lexington, KY

aseaofblue.com

Bleav in Kentucky talks Cats vs. Cards, basketball growing pains, and more

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and the Bleav in Kentucky crew was in an extra festive mood this week with not one but two new episodes!. On the first episode, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow previewed Saturday’s Governor’s Cup clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals, which will also be Senior Day for the football Cats.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville preview, viewing info and more

My oh my have the tides turned when previewing the 2022 Governor’s Cup. For months leading up to the annual rivalry game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals, it appeared as if recent history was destined to repeat itself. The University of Kentucky has won the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Big Blue Pick ‘Em Week 13

It’s no secret that the stakes are always high when in-state rivals Kentucky and Louisville tee it up for the annual Governor’s Cup. But with both teams headed in opposite directions, this year’s game will provide an extra boost of motivation as Coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats have lost four of its last five games, while Louisville has beat two ranked teams this year in NC State and Wake Forest to jump into the most recent college football playoff rankings at No. 25.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky bowl projection roundup Week 13

Coming into the season, the Big Blue Nation and the Kentucky Wildcats football team had historically high expectations. There was plenty of reason to believe so, but the primary reason was the amount of talent they were returning from a 10-win team, including Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez, and several other key seniors.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. North Florida game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the North Florida Ospreys at 4:00 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network + (only through online stream today), and you stream it at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. It hasn’t been the start Wildcats...
LEXINGTON, KY

