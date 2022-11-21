Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
'There's always hope' | People in recovery share why they're thankful this Thanksgiving
ONEIDA, Tenn. — For those struggling with addiction, the holidays can be the toughest time of the year. Recovery can change that for the better. We spoke with 10 people from East Tennessee about how recovery has changed their lives and what they're thankful for this year. Here are...
'Brown Friday' | Day after Thanksgiving is busy for plumbers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday — a day of shopping and sales. Plumbers, however, call it something different. Many of them are so busy, they've nicknamed it "Brown Friday." "That's a good name for it," plumber Danny Ferris said. "One...
Mobile Meals delivers to seniors on Thanksgiving as need increases
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mobile Meals said it delivered more than 700 meals this Thanksgiving, more than any prior Thanksgiving in the organization's history. Judith Pelot, Mobile Meals' nutrition services director, said the trend follows an increase in need since the pandemic. In Knox County, seniors are the fastest-growing population....
UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
Scott County group thankful for recovery
The holidays can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction. For 10 people in Scott County, Thanksgiving is a reminder of how far they've come.
Something to be thankful for: Knoxville non-profit feeds more than 300 people in need for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many, Thanksgiving is a day to cherish time with loved ones and enjoy a good meal. But for some without families or homes, the holiday is a struggle to get through. For 35 years, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries has provided a Thanksgiving meal to those...
Knox Pride gives young unsheltered people joy during the holidays with Giving Tree program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the holidays approach, hundreds of young people in Knoxville may be wondering where they will sleep at night. Many of those people may not be looking forward to the holidays in the same way others are. Knox Pride wanted to bring them some joy, so...
It's Christmas time in the city of Knoxville
Friday is the official start of Knoxville's Christmas in the City! There's ice skating, live music, and thousands of Christmas lights!
KARM serves more than 300 Thanksgiving meals to homeless people in Knoxville
"I'm thankful for God giving me the opportunity to come and work here. These are my kind of people, I love them."
Young UT fan battles rare type of cancer and gets support from Vol Nation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was around May when Ellie was diagnosed with Myeloplastic Syndrome (MDS). Her bone marrow wasn’t making the blood cells that the body needs to fight off infections and diseases. "It was really scary," Avila said. "I was like, 'I'm just gonna refuse to get...
Holidays on Ice opens Friday
You'll be able to ice skate in Downtown Knoxville soon. Holidays on Ice opens Friday.
Ukrainian student studying music at UT celebrates first Thanksgiving in America
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Ukrainian music student studying at the University of Tennessee celebrated his first American Thanksgiving right here in Knoxville. Markiian Lukyniuk is from Chernivtsi, a city in Western Ukraine. When Russia invaded his home country 10 months ago, his educational opportunities came to a halt. So, he got connected with people at the University of Tennessee and officially became a student a few months ago.
RAM hosting free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Dec. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical said it will be holding a free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Saturday, December 3. The clinic provides services like general medical and eye exams, dental cleaning, extractions and fillings, and women's health exams at no cost. Patients are encouraged to arrive as early as possible and will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fantasy of Trees kicks off to raise money for East Tennessee's littlest patients
Fantasy of Trees runs until Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Knoxville Convention Center. It's trying to raise money for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
Black Friday | People come out in droves to stores across East Tennessee
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The National Retail Federation is expecting a major turnout for Black Friday this year. They expect 166.3 million shoppers this holiday season in the United States. This is 8 million more predicted than last year. The NRF is optimistic about a big turnout due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, almost everywhere.
Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
Service & Sacrifice: A thankful son
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On this Thanksgiving Day, one military son is even more grateful for his military dad. “I can't even put him into words. He was just -- he was a wonderful person. He was an amazing teacher. And I mean, I grew up thinking, I want to be like my dad,” said James Cook Jr. in an interview about his father earlier this summer.
Knoxville motorcycle club sends Christmas spirit to troops overseas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the fifth year in a row, a Knoxville biker club is sending holiday gifts to servicemembers overseas. The Roughnecks Motorcycle Club, along with a few other groups, sent 450 care packages to troops overseas. "We wanted to do something for the deployed that wasn't going...
Spotty water services leads to people on English Mountain canceling Thanksgiving plans
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — People who live on English Mountain said they lost water service earlier this week, between Sunday night and Monday morning. Patricia Rogers said she and her husband drove to the Pigeon Forge Community Center, Monday morning, to take showers. "We had to pay $180 to...
Rural Metro says the number one cause of house fires during Thanksgiving is cooking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Rural Metro Fire Department said Thanksgiving is a day when they usually see a spike in the number of reported house fires. People may try to deep-fry turkeys or try other unconventional ways of cooking the traditional dinner. "Nobody wakes up and says, 'Oh, I...
