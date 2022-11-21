ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

'Brown Friday' | Day after Thanksgiving is busy for plumbers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most people know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday — a day of shopping and sales. Plumbers, however, call it something different. Many of them are so busy, they've nicknamed it "Brown Friday." "That's a good name for it," plumber Danny Ferris said. "One...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Mobile Meals delivers to seniors on Thanksgiving as need increases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mobile Meals said it delivered more than 700 meals this Thanksgiving, more than any prior Thanksgiving in the organization's history. Judith Pelot, Mobile Meals' nutrition services director, said the trend follows an increase in need since the pandemic. In Knox County, seniors are the fastest-growing population....
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

UT shares coloring pages to keep kids busy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Little Vol fans can color their favorite University of Tennessee sights every shade, not just Big Orange. UT shared four coloring sheets online that are free to download and print at home. They feature Smokey, the Torchbearer, Ayres Hall and The Rock complete with a blank...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Scott County group thankful for recovery

The holidays can be a difficult time for people struggling with addiction. For 10 people in Scott County, Thanksgiving is a reminder of how far they've come.
WBIR

Ukrainian student studying music at UT celebrates first Thanksgiving in America

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Ukrainian music student studying at the University of Tennessee celebrated his first American Thanksgiving right here in Knoxville. Markiian Lukyniuk is from Chernivtsi, a city in Western Ukraine. When Russia invaded his home country 10 months ago, his educational opportunities came to a halt. So, he got connected with people at the University of Tennessee and officially became a student a few months ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

RAM hosting free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Dec. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical said it will be holding a free pop-up health clinic in Morgan County on Saturday, December 3. The clinic provides services like general medical and eye exams, dental cleaning, extractions and fillings, and women's health exams at no cost. Patients are encouraged to arrive as early as possible and will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Some East Tennessee animal shelters at capacity, unable to take in more animals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some East Tennessee animal shelters said they were at capacity on Wednesday, and they were looking for people to help out and adopt pets. The Roane County Animal Shelter said they reached maximum capacity and were waiving adoption fees as a result, with approved adoption agreements. They said people can see the dogs available for adoption online, helping them find their new friends without traveling out to the shelter.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: A thankful son

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On this Thanksgiving Day, one military son is even more grateful for his military dad. “I can't even put him into words. He was just -- he was a wonderful person. He was an amazing teacher. And I mean, I grew up thinking, I want to be like my dad,” said James Cook Jr. in an interview about his father earlier this summer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville motorcycle club sends Christmas spirit to troops overseas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the fifth year in a row, a Knoxville biker club is sending holiday gifts to servicemembers overseas. The Roughnecks Motorcycle Club, along with a few other groups, sent 450 care packages to troops overseas. "We wanted to do something for the deployed that wasn't going...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

