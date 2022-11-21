ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
Three shot in child custody exchange in N Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Police said a woman's current boyfriend shot her ex-boyfriend, her ex-boyfriend's mother and her ex-boyfriend's brother during a child custody exchange in north Houston on Wednesday night. Houston police said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. at a residence on Friendly Road, which is off...
Houston Rewind: What made news from Nov. 21-25

HOUSTON — The weekend is upon us again and it’s time for another Rewind, filling you in on some of the big headlines from the week. In the video window above, KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith recaps the stories of the week. You can also look them up through the links below.
mocomotive.com

NEW VIDEO I-45 FIRE DESTROYS OFFICE BUILDING

At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-video-i-45-fire-destroys-office-building/
Uptown holiday lighting event dazzles guests

HOUSTON — Even stormy weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd lining Post Oak Boulevard – Uptown. “It makes me feel like we’re coming close to a holiday," said 11-year-old Kevin. Attendees were thankful the weather cooperated and they got to witness this Thanksgiving evening's...
