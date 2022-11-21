Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
KHOU
2 killed in shooting at west Houston apartment complex
Family members told police they were outside in the courtyard when they heard the shots. They said they went in to check it out and found the men had been shot.
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
3-story building collapses as crews put out fierce fire in Spring, officials say
Video obtained by ABC13 shows a witness who can be heard saying, "Oh my gosh," while passing the bright fire.
Man opens fire on estranged wife in deadly Spring Branch shooting, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman who burst into a Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving and shot four people, leaving two dead. It happened on Baggett Lane, which is just south of the intersection of Long Point and Wirt roads. A man and woman were killed...
Black Friday in Houston is no longer the chaotic crowd we're used to
HOUSTON — More than 166 million people are expected to go shopping this holiday weekend and more than 50% of those people are expected to do so in person. Despite inflation, folks are still spending their money on Black Friday. "Who doesn't want to save money?" said Fredy Guevara....
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
KHOU
Check live radar as showers and storms move into the Houston area
It's shaping up to be another stormy afternoon across the Houston area, with a threat for flooding. This is live KHOU 11 radar.
Teen cousins gathering with relatives for Thanksgiving shot to death in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two teens who were about to celebrate Thanksgiving with family members were found shot to death Thursday in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The victims were 18 and 17 and were cousins, HPD Detective C. Flora said. They were gunned down just after midnight...
Man, woman killed in shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting Thursday at a northeast Harris County apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez tweeted about the shooting just after 6 p.m. He said it happened at apartments on Uvalde Road just inside Beltway 8...
Silver Alert update: 79-year-old man reported missing in Montgomery has been found, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a man reported missing from Montgomery has been found. No other details were given. The 79-year-old man was last seen in his truck Thursday around 12:30 p.m. He had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to MCSO, so they...
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
KHOU
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
Suspect in custody after hourslong standoff prompted by shooting in southwest Houston: HPD
The scene began in an abandoned home that ended in a shooting and the suspect ran to a second home, where he remained holed up for hours.
KHOU
Three shot in child custody exchange in N Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police said a woman's current boyfriend shot her ex-boyfriend, her ex-boyfriend's mother and her ex-boyfriend's brother during a child custody exchange in north Houston on Wednesday night. Houston police said officers responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. at a residence on Friendly Road, which is off...
Houston Rewind: What made news from Nov. 21-25
HOUSTON — The weekend is upon us again and it’s time for another Rewind, filling you in on some of the big headlines from the week. In the video window above, KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith recaps the stories of the week. You can also look them up through the links below.
mocomotive.com
NEW VIDEO I-45 FIRE DESTROYS OFFICE BUILDING
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-video-i-45-fire-destroys-office-building/
Houston pays tribute to Club Q shooting victims with vigil at Montrose Center
HOUSTON — Houston came together Wednesday night to mourn the five victims lost in the Club Q shooting and to make it clear they will continue to stand up and speak out against the type of hate that showed its face in Colorado Springs. "This just felt so targeted,...
Coast Guard rescues 4 men from sinking shrimp boat 11 miles off Jamaica Beach in Galveston
JAMAICA BEACH, Texas — The United States Coast Guard rescued four men from a sinking shrimp boat about 11 miles south of Jamaica Beach in Galveston in the early morning hours of Friday. The Houston-Galveston Coast Guard command center was notified about the sinking boat around 1:20 a.m. on...
Uptown holiday lighting event dazzles guests
HOUSTON — Even stormy weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd lining Post Oak Boulevard – Uptown. “It makes me feel like we’re coming close to a holiday," said 11-year-old Kevin. Attendees were thankful the weather cooperated and they got to witness this Thanksgiving evening's...
KHOU
Houston, TX
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0