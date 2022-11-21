Multiple DeKalb apartment units damaged by fire early Monday morning

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department says a fire damaged multiple units at a local apartment complex.

The fire started around 4:40 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive.

DFRD said four units were damaged in the fire.

Everyone was evacuated from the building. No injuries have been reported.

At this time, it is unclear what started the fire.

