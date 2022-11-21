Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Salvation Army Match for Black Friday
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County residents will be able to help the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign with a special incentive today, Black Friday. Salvation Army Captain Laura Lunnam stated that Williams Insulation in Adrian, Michigan, is offering a match of donations received in the Red Kettle at Hobby Lobby all day Friday. Lunnam added that the Civitan Club is ringing the bell at Hobby Lobby and will even come to your car to collect your donation.
wlen.com
Heritage Park Lights Now Open
Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light Display will open on Friday, November 25th according to the City of Adrian. The light display opens at dusk with the final car entrance at 9:30 pm. The gates to the park will close at 9:45 pm each evening. The light display is free to the community and is an annual event at Heritage Park on North M-52 across from the cinemas.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Legislative Dinner Was Held
Lenawee County, MI – During the recent Lenawee County Legislative Dinner, a 2022 Legislative Update was given to the community, led by Administrator Kim Murphy. Administrator Murphy spoke to WLEN News about the biggest projects of the year, stating the opening of the Historic County building was one of the largest. Here is the full clip with Administrator Murphy…
WILX-TV
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
wlen.com
Weber Center To Celebrate Winter Solstice
Adrian, MI – The Adrian Dominican Sisters invites the public to celebrate the Winter Solstice on Sunday, December 18th. The Winter Solstice is the occurrence when the sun takes its shortest trip across the sky. The celebration takes place at the Weber Retreat and Conference Center on Sunday, December 18th from 3:30 pm until 4:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public. The public is invited to bring a song, poem or a story and a treat to share.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
Detroit News
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week
The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
rcocweb.org
TEN MILE RD, MEADOWBROOK TO HAGGERTY IN NOVI, EXPECTED TO CLOSE DEC. 6 FOR REPLACEMENT OF CULVERTS
The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), in partnership with the City of Novi, expects to close Ten Mile Road, from Meadowbrook Road to Haggerty Road in the city, to replace two culverts under the road starting Tuesday, Dec. 6. The work is part of the Ten Mile Road, Meadowbrook Road to Haggerty Road rehabilitation project that will continue in 2023.
wlen.com
Adrian Resident Rudy Flores Recognized as a “Michigan Hero”
Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores, from Adrian, was recently recognized as a “Michigan Hero” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Flores is a human rights advocate for migrant workers and their families. He uses his insight on working conditions to advocate for families and connect them to resources. Rudy’s work and empathy has helped migrant workers feel loved, cared for, and appreciated.
WXYZ
Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated
(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Detroit News
Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash
A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
Historic 149 Year Old Mason, MI Mansion Hits the Market For $350K
Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space, it sure feels like it!. Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was originally...
1,000 turkeys to be given away in Detroit Monday morning
Thousands of turkeys packed into the back of Uhauls and semi-trucks are waiting to be donated to families in need throughout the city of Detroit.
‘So full of life’: Friends, family remember couple killed in Northville Twp. crash
Through tears, he recalls his favorite memories with his little sister — after all, she’s been his best friend since she was two days old. Bassam Kadry lost his best friend suddenly in a car accident just after midnight Saturday. Manal Kadry, 40, and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were driving home from...
MLive.com
English-style fish n’ chips at Monty’s Public House perfect for World Cup fans
ANN ARBOR, MI - Quick story time: My first-ever assignment as a journalist was to cover the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) Championships in London in 2017. What does that jumbled acronym mean? I got to watch Jamaica’s Usain Bolt come up gimpy in his final race in the 4x100 relay, among other things.
