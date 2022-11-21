ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Salvation Army Match for Black Friday

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County residents will be able to help the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign with a special incentive today, Black Friday. Salvation Army Captain Laura Lunnam stated that Williams Insulation in Adrian, Michigan, is offering a match of donations received in the Red Kettle at Hobby Lobby all day Friday. Lunnam added that the Civitan Club is ringing the bell at Hobby Lobby and will even come to your car to collect your donation.
Heritage Park Lights Now Open

Adrian, MI – The Heritage Park Holiday Light Display will open on Friday, November 25th according to the City of Adrian. The light display opens at dusk with the final car entrance at 9:30 pm. The gates to the park will close at 9:45 pm each evening. The light display is free to the community and is an annual event at Heritage Park on North M-52 across from the cinemas.
Lenawee County Legislative Dinner Was Held

Lenawee County, MI – During the recent Lenawee County Legislative Dinner, a 2022 Legislative Update was given to the community, led by Administrator Kim Murphy. Administrator Murphy spoke to WLEN News about the biggest projects of the year, stating the opening of the Historic County building was one of the largest. Here is the full clip with Administrator Murphy…
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
Weber Center To Celebrate Winter Solstice

Adrian, MI – The Adrian Dominican Sisters invites the public to celebrate the Winter Solstice on Sunday, December 18th. The Winter Solstice is the occurrence when the sun takes its shortest trip across the sky. The celebration takes place at the Weber Retreat and Conference Center on Sunday, December 18th from 3:30 pm until 4:30 pm. The event is free and open to the public. The public is invited to bring a song, poem or a story and a treat to share.
Detroit animal shelter at capacity, waiving all fees Thanksgiving week

The Detroit Animal Care Shelter says it's over capacity and needs help in either adopting or fostering an animal this season. The shelter, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr., said Tuesday it continues to prioritize placing as many animals as it can and can only transfer so many. In the hopes people will find their "furever friend," the shelter is waiving all fees throughout Thanksgiving week.
Adrian Resident Rudy Flores Recognized as a “Michigan Hero”

Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores, from Adrian, was recently recognized as a “Michigan Hero” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Flores is a human rights advocate for migrant workers and their families. He uses his insight on working conditions to advocate for families and connect them to resources. Rudy’s work and empathy has helped migrant workers feel loved, cared for, and appreciated.
Gas leak reported in Brighton, businesses being evacuated

(WXYZ) — A gas leak has been reported in Brighton Wednesday morning. Brighton Fire is currently on the scene of the gas main leak at Main Street and Grand River. We’re told local businesses are being evacuated. Consumers Energy is heading to the scene. Stay with wxyz.com for...
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash

A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
Historic 149 Year Old Mason, MI Mansion Hits the Market For $350K

Does this technically qualify as a mansion? At nearly 4,290 square feet of livable space, it sure feels like it!. Located just steps from the shops and breweries of downtown Mason, MI this stunning Victorian estate is on the market and listed at $350,000. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was originally...
