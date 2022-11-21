RIDOT to add more messaging on I-195 after crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A rollover crash on I-195 West in Providence caused a headache during the commute Monday morning.

Rhode Island State Police told 12 News that around 6 a.m. a pickup truck was driving in the right lane approaching the lane split when, for reasons unknown, the driver decided to move into the left lane.

The driver suffered minor injuries after hitting the barrier and pushing it out of place, which caused the truck to roll over.

All travel lanes were blocked at Exit 1D (Gano Street/India Point) for more than an hour, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

The highway is back open but the right lane will remain closed.

“We need to close the right lane on I-195 West before the Washington Bridge to repair damage caused by this morning’s crash,” RIDOT said in a tweet . “I-195 West traffic will not be able to use the Gano St exit and should use the South Main St exit instead. It should reopen in the early afternoon.”

State police said this is the only crash reported in the construction area since the split went into effect on Friday.

