ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking some sunshine, behind a cold front, for Friday evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, by this afternoon, then a mostly sunny sky by this evening, as highs warm to the lower 50s. We’ll stay dry through Saturday. Our next weather maker arrives...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Thanksgiving morning practice is a special moment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a special feeling on Thanksgiving for a thousand reasons but, if you are a high school football player, a coach, a parent, or a community, it’s a sacred time to practice. Thursday morning, 24 teams around the Commonwealth gathered with their football families,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many shoppers we spoke with on Black Friday told us it’s a holiday tradition they wouldn’t miss. Talking to people waiting in line, they told us that they’ve been doing Black Friday shopping for years. Three, four, seven, and more. It’s a tradition for them, with each year creating its own stories.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:. Kohl’s - 5 a.m. JCPenney - 5 a.m.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky is getting in on the Thanksgiving festivities early with a feast of points in a 96-56 win over North Florida. Antonio Reeves, in his first career start, and Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 20 points each. After hitting just 25 percent of its...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fleming Co. teen performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions will line the streets of New York City tomorrow for the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. From gigantic floats to marching bands the annual parade draws people from all across the country. Several Kentuckians will be among those taking part, including a Fleming County...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at the Hope Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center’s cafeteria in Lexington opened its doors on Thanksgiving for anyone who wanted a holiday meal. About 200 meals were prepared by the Bluegrass Hospitality Group. Officials with the Hope Center say it’s amazing to see the amount of people willing to help...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Salvation Army says need greater than ever in Lexington for holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanksgiving is a day when people gather with family, friends and loved ones. In Lexington, hundreds gathered Thursday afternoon at the Salvation Army. Leaders say the need was greater than ever this year. Carolyn Sue Givens has been feeding people in the community for over 20...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Real Christmas trees expected to cost more this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas tree pop up stands are back and open for business, but sellers say expect to pay more for the holiday staple this year. At a pop up tent in the Southland Christian Church parking lot on Richmond road, 900 Fraser Firs are for sale. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington organization feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic and high inflation have left more families turning to help, this holiday season, to put a thanksgiving meal on the table. Wednesday, one organization helped feed hundreds and their work doesn’t stop there. The Lexington Rescue Mission expects to feed at least 500...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Walt Wells named ASUN Coach of the Year

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The ASUN announced EKU head football coach Walt Wells as the ASUN Coach of the Year and quarterback Parker McKinney as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. The conference awards and all-conference team were voted on by the league’s head coaches. In addition to McKinney, tight end Dakota Allen, offensive lineman Payton Collins, linebacker Matthew Jackson, and defensive lineman TK McLendon Jr. earned all-conference honors.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

TSA gives tips on what food items you’re allowed to bring on a plane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only days away from Thanksgiving. As you hop aboard your favorite airline to family and friends, be aware that Butterball turkey, casseroles, gravy, and any other fixings you plan on taking, may not make it through TSA with your carry-on baggage. TSA regional spokesperson...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge. Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge. Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police say the child passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK president addresses the university weeks after viral assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to the viral assault on campus earlier this month. President Capilouto says, in a nearly seven-minute video, that certain moments don’t slip his memory, as he recounts an incident just a few years ago when he witnessed racial slurs being shouted at students.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy