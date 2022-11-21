Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking some sunshine, behind a cold front, for Friday evening. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, by this afternoon, then a mostly sunny sky by this evening, as highs warm to the lower 50s. We’ll stay dry through Saturday. Our next weather maker arrives...
WKYT 27
Thanksgiving morning practice is a special moment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a special feeling on Thanksgiving for a thousand reasons but, if you are a high school football player, a coach, a parent, or a community, it’s a sacred time to practice. Thursday morning, 24 teams around the Commonwealth gathered with their football families,...
WKYT 27
Wildfires keep firefighters busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold and the US Forest Service sent crews in to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
WKYT 27
Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many shoppers we spoke with on Black Friday told us it’s a holiday tradition they wouldn’t miss. Talking to people waiting in line, they told us that they’ve been doing Black Friday shopping for years. Three, four, seven, and more. It’s a tradition for them, with each year creating its own stories.
WKYT 27
Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:. Kohl’s - 5 a.m. JCPenney - 5 a.m.
WKYT 27
Kentucky boy who survived breathing condition inspires toy drive
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A boy who survived a breathing condition and received treatment at Kentucky Children’s Hospital is the inspiration for a toy drive in Lincoln County to help other kids at UK HealthCare. People in that community are wanting to give back, partly because of the...
WKYT 27
Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky is getting in on the Thanksgiving festivities early with a feast of points in a 96-56 win over North Florida. Antonio Reeves, in his first career start, and Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 20 points each. After hitting just 25 percent of its...
WKYT 27
Fleming Co. teen performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions will line the streets of New York City tomorrow for the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. From gigantic floats to marching bands the annual parade draws people from all across the country. Several Kentuckians will be among those taking part, including a Fleming County...
WKYT 27
Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals at the Hope Center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Hope Center’s cafeteria in Lexington opened its doors on Thanksgiving for anyone who wanted a holiday meal. About 200 meals were prepared by the Bluegrass Hospitality Group. Officials with the Hope Center say it’s amazing to see the amount of people willing to help...
WKYT 27
Salvation Army says need greater than ever in Lexington for holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanksgiving is a day when people gather with family, friends and loved ones. In Lexington, hundreds gathered Thursday afternoon at the Salvation Army. Leaders say the need was greater than ever this year. Carolyn Sue Givens has been feeding people in the community for over 20...
WKYT 27
Thousands of runners work up an appetite at annual Thoroughbred Classic 5K
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of runners showed up for the annual Thoroughbred Classic 5K at Keeneland. For most of us, Thanksgiving traditions involve families and food, maybe watching a parade, but for the 2,500 or so runners at Keeneland, their Thanksgiving starts with a good sweat. “You get to...
WKYT 27
Real Christmas trees expected to cost more this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas tree pop up stands are back and open for business, but sellers say expect to pay more for the holiday staple this year. At a pop up tent in the Southland Christian Church parking lot on Richmond road, 900 Fraser Firs are for sale. The...
WKYT 27
Lexington organization feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic and high inflation have left more families turning to help, this holiday season, to put a thanksgiving meal on the table. Wednesday, one organization helped feed hundreds and their work doesn’t stop there. The Lexington Rescue Mission expects to feed at least 500...
WKYT 27
Walt Wells named ASUN Coach of the Year
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The ASUN announced EKU head football coach Walt Wells as the ASUN Coach of the Year and quarterback Parker McKinney as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. The conference awards and all-conference team were voted on by the league’s head coaches. In addition to McKinney, tight end Dakota Allen, offensive lineman Payton Collins, linebacker Matthew Jackson, and defensive lineman TK McLendon Jr. earned all-conference honors.
WKYT 27
TSA gives tips on what food items you’re allowed to bring on a plane
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only days away from Thanksgiving. As you hop aboard your favorite airline to family and friends, be aware that Butterball turkey, casseroles, gravy, and any other fixings you plan on taking, may not make it through TSA with your carry-on baggage. TSA regional spokesperson...
WKYT 27
Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge. Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge. Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police say the child passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.
WKYT 27
UK president addresses the university weeks after viral assault
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to the viral assault on campus earlier this month. President Capilouto says, in a nearly seven-minute video, that certain moments don’t slip his memory, as he recounts an incident just a few years ago when he witnessed racial slurs being shouted at students.
