ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend Robinson’s funeral, Kyrie Irving donates to GoFundMe

By Jesse Ullmann
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kf6Lk_0jIR8gim00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico.

Uncertainty around the cause of death continues to mount.

Mystery in Mexico: Charlotte woman found dead; autopsy revealed broken neck, family says

Services were held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, just north of Uptown, where hundreds of attendees lined up outside, wrapping around the side of the church. Queen City News was on hand and spoke with visitors.

A GoFundMe created by Robinson’s sister has surpassed $300,000 and includes donations from Kyrie Irving, who is known for similar donations including buying a home for the family of George Floyd.

FBI opens investigation into death of NC woman in Mexico

The FBI launched an investigation into the Charlotte woman’s death this week and Queen City News was able to attain a copy of the Cabo police report, which stated that nothing has been ruled out at this time as far as a cause of death.

A disturbing video of a fight that took place between her and an acquaintance surfaced online showing Robinson being slammed to the floor in what appeared to be one of the hotel rooms.

Robinson’s mother told Queen City News she probably won’t rest until there’s an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicradioeast.org

Funeral this weekend for NC TV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

The visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend in Matthews. Today, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located in Matthews, and tomorrow a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the same location. Myers was killed alongside...
MATTHEWS, NC
qcnews.com

Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers

Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his raw emotions after Tuesday's helicopter wreck. Thomas shared a letter that Meyers wrote him after Thomas's retirement from a book. Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers. Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Celebrating Mexico's 'Chinelo' tradition in Charlotte

A 200-year-old Mexican tradition is coming to Charlotte. Starting Friday, Chinelos from across the United States and Mexico will converge at the VAPA Center for three days of performances. Chinelos have a distinct style, rooted in Indigenous resistance to their colonizers. They dress in long robes and feathered hats. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One shot in northeast Charlotte

A Charlotte EMT reported taking a person to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday. Authorities reported the shooting along Tom Hunter Road in northeast Charlotte. There was no other information available. This is a breaking news story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77. Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:. Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mexican authorities issue arrest warrants in Shanquella Robinson case, call death ‘direct attack’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who was killed in Mexico last month. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28 and never returned home. The next day, Mexican authorities say a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Robinson around 3:15 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy