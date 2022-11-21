Bond set for man accused of conspiracy to commit murder in Young Dolph killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bond has been set for the fourth man accused in the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

Jermarcus Johnson was taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

He has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

His bond has been set at $300,000, records show.

Police said that Johnson turned himself into the Multi-Agency Gang Unit shortly after MPD named him as a suspect.

The beloved rapper and philanthropist was shot to death inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard on Nov. 17, 2021.

Three other men have been arrested in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

Jermarcus Johnson’s half-brother Justin Johnson, also known by his stage name Straight Drop, was arrested, along with Cornelius Smith.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy named them as the men who shot into Makeda’s, killing Young Dolph.

According to an indictment against Jermarcus Johnson, authorities believe he hid Justin Johnson and Smith after the shooting, and helped the two men get away.

Another suspect, Hernandez Govan, has also been arrested. Mulroy said Govan is the one who ordered the murder.

He made his first court appearance on the anniversary of the killing.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.