Read full article on original website
Related
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Narcity
Two Brits Say They Went Looking For Beer In Qatar & Ended Up Partying With The Sheikh's Son
Two British men who went on the hunt for some beer during the World Cup in Qatar ended up having a wild night that sounds like a scene out of a movie. The Everton fans recently said in an interview that their search for cold ones ended with a party at the palace of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they also ran into some lions, monkeys and exotic birds.
Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam
Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
talentrecap.com
Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling Out of World Cup Performance at the Last Minute
Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys is being accused of pulling out of a performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony just days before the event. According to the choreographer making the claim, the choice wasn’t related to the host country of Qatar. Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling...
USA fans infuriating rival teams at World Cup with chant that calls football ‘soccer’
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
americanmilitarynews.com
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1