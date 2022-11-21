I made Ina Garten's roasted potatoes, and they're the easiest Thanksgiving side dish

Ina Garten's roasted potatoes are the easiest Thanksgiving side dish. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I recently made Ina Garten's roasted potatoes recipe and think it's perfect for Thanksgiving.

The easy dish only requires a few main ingredients, and has barely any steps.

The crispy potatoes are perfectly creamy on the inside, and the rosemary adds so much flavor.

Ina Garten's holiday recipes are easy, delicious, and comforting. Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

I love making Ina Garten's dishes every holiday season.

The "Barefoot Contessa" star is beloved for whipping up recipes that are easy, comforting, and delicious — everything I need when planning my Thanksgiving menu .

From her ooey-gooey overnight mac and cheese to her showstopping corn bread (which I believe should be on everyone's Thanksgiving menu), Garten's side dishes have never let me down during the holidays.

My version of Garten's potato-fennel gratin. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

And the Barefoot Contessa always has the best potato recipes.

I make Garten's potato-fennel gratin for my family every Christmas, and her parmesan smashed potatoes are always a huge hit at Friendsgiving.

But this year, I wanted to try something a little more classic, so I decided to make her rosemary roasted potatoes .

Garten's recipe takes less time — and has far fewer steps — than Emily Blunt's roast potatoes , which crashed the "Barefoot Contessa" website in 2020.

But I was surprised to find that Garten's rosemary roasted potatoes are still super delicious — and just as impressive.

Here's how I made them.

Garten's roasted potatoes include rosemary and garlic. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Ina Garten's rosemary roasted potatoes only require a few ingredients.

To make a pan of Garten's potatoes at home, you'll need:

1 ½ pounds small red and white-skinned potatoes

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

⅛ cup "good" olive oil

First, I chopped my small potatoes into quarters. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I began by cutting my potatoes.

Garten recommends cutting the potatoes into halves or quarters — I opted for quarters.

I also prepped my garlic and rosemary. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Then I minced my garlic and rosemary.

I finished all my prep in a matter of minutes.

I drizzled 1/8 cup of olive oil on my potatoes. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I placed my potatoes in a bowl and added the olive oil.

I also threw in ¾ teaspoon of kosher salt and ½ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper, per Garten's instructions.

I added the garlic and rosemary, plus some salt and pepper. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I also threw in the garlic and rosemary.

My potatoes were already smelling delicious.

Garten says the potatoes should be "well-coated" with the mixture. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I gave everything a good toss.

Garten says the potatoes should be well-coated, so I made sure to mix them well.

I spread my potatoes out into one layer. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Then I placed my potatoes on a baking sheet.

I spread the potatoes out to make sure they were distributed in one layer.

I flipped my potatoes twice during the baking process. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

It was time to get roasting!

I baked my potatoes in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour. I flipped them twice — at the 20-minute and 40-minute mark — to ensure everything browned evenly.

But remember, every oven is different. Garten says to make sure to cook the potatoes until they're browned and crisp.

My potatoes had a lovely golden color. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

My potatoes looked beautiful as they came out of the oven.

The potatoes had developed a gorgeous golden hue, with the flecks of rosemary adding nice pops of color. The entire kitchen smelled incredible and my family couldn't wait for dinner.

My roasted potatoes were the perfect combination of crispy and creamy. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

And they tasted absolutely delicious — the cooking process couldn't have been more simple.

Garten's rosemary roasted potatoes had a delightfully crispy exterior that gave way to the warm and creamy middle — perfection.

And the rosemary brought such a burst of surprising flavor to a dish we all know and love. Both my parents were huge fans.

"I don't usually use rosemary in my cooking as I'm an oregano lover, but I'll use it in the future with potatoes," my mom said.

"It's very good," my dad added. "And a healthier alternative to potato gratin or mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving."

I'm definitely going to make Garten's rosemary roasted potatoes again. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

If you need a quick and easy Thanksgiving side dish, Garten's rosemary roasted potatoes are perfect.

Even the "Barefoot Contessa" star has admitted that she's tired of cooking this year, and what holiday feast is more stressful than Thanksgiving?

With so many dishes to juggle on the menu, Garten's recipe is a great way to get delicious potatoes on the table with as little effort as possible.

Looking for a little more potato inspiration? My dad's classic Greek roasted potatoes are another surefire hit.