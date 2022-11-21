Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 175: A Look at Critical Resentencing Opportunities in California

Read full article on original website
Board Letter: Support the Vanguard on #GivingTuesday
Dear friends – We are reaching out to you on this Giving Tuesday, to ask you to donate to the Vanguard News Group. And if possible become a matching donor to help expand your impact. At the Vanguard, we fight back against what we call everyday injustices, by exposing...
Missouri Law Bars Daughter, 19, from Witnessing Father’s Execution
KANSAS CITY, MO – Corionsa “Khorry” Ramey is just 19, but is going to court to allow her to be present at her father’s (Kevin Johnson) execution. Johnson is scheduled to be executed Nov. 29, and put his daughter Khorry on the witness list. But, a...
Oregon Governor Kate Brown Grants Pardons for Marijuana Offenses; 45,000 People Benefit, $14 Million in Fines Forgiven
SALEM, OR – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown this week announced a pardon for offenses of simple possession of one ounce or less of marijuana. The pardon affects approximately 45,000 people across the state and forgives more than $14 million in fines and fees, according to the governor’s office.
