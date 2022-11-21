Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Has More Wawa Convenience Stores Than Any State
I’ve always been a little curious about Wawa convenience stores. It stems from their overall consistency and that they seem to have everything you need when you’re in a pinch. Now, Wawa has added delivery and full scale catering services to take things to the next level. Many...
Affordable Fashion Shop Opens at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A new fashion store has opened at the Hamilton Mall. Rainbow Shops offers affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, juniors, plus sizes, and kids. “We are committed to the future of the Hamilton Mall and its use as a retail and lifestyle destination. Rainbow Shops...
NJ has a plan to chop down 2.4 million trees — to save the Pinelands?
BASS RIVER — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure. New Jersey environmental officials say the plan to kill trees in a section of Bass...
Pack Your Patience: More NJ Residents to Travel This Thanksgiving
By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
Winter tax break for NJ home heating fuels? Lawmakers float plan
TRENTON – A newly proposed bill would exempt natural gas and electricity for New Jersey residential customers from sales taxes during the winter. The sponsors of the legislation said the bill, S3354, is needed because rate hikes that took effect last month raised the price for some natural gas customers by 25%.
Fantastic Dickens Festival is Saturday in Historic Smithville, NJ
Thanksgiving is over and the Black Friday shopping is underway, but what to do on Saturday?. The forecast is looking great -- snny and highs near 52, which is beautiful weather for a day outdoors enjoying Christmas music and fun. The Historic Town of Smithville is home to great shops,...
Good News (and a Little Bad) About NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans will have an additional month to apply for payments from the state’s new ANCHOR property tax relief program, and more renters are being made eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders announced the changes Friday. They also said the state “will embark on an...
Coming Soon to NJ: A Simple Report on How Tax Dollars are Spent?
Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
Want Expensive? The 10 Highest Priced ZIP Codes in NJ
We all know living in New Jersey is not cheap. But some parts of the state are a lot more expensive than others. A lot more. A new PropertyShark report has listed the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey. Deal, New Jersey, ZIP code, 07723, is top-ranked with...
NJ Weather: 2 Storm Systems to Watch Over Thanksgiving Weekend
Tuesday will be better. The 'dead-of-winter' flavor of chill will relent, winds will calm, and temperatures will start to warm. Leading to pleasant November-ish weather for the grand holiday getaway. The before-Thanksgiving forecast looks great. Even those traveling (or expecting family) long-distance will find good weather across most of the...
Sun to rain: 7 things to know about NJ’s holiday weekend weather forecast
As I'm sure you know, Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the year. And the weather will cooperate fully, with pleasant, dry, quiet weather lasting through all of Thanksgiving Day too. However, two bullet points in this article involve inclement weather. A pair of storm systems will...
Extreme measures considered for drunk scootering in NJ
New Jersey is considering a revision to the state's drunk driving laws to include bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters. With the proliferation of low speed vehicles in the state, the law is ambiguous when it comes to how to handle intoxicated operators. The New Jersey Law Revision Commission has begun...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Winter road salt, brine, trucks in good supply, NJ officials say
We've asked the question before and are posing it to the New Jersey Department of Transportation again as the winter approaches: Will there be enough salt and brine available to get the Garden State through the season?. Last winter, the context was supply chain disruptions and staffing shortages. Now, it's...
Thanksgiving week weather for NJ: Cold and dry now, warmup ahead
The headline of this article tells it all: We begin the week firmly embedded in a cold and very dry air mass. But improvements are on the way, as thermometers rise to seasonable levels by midweek. Perfect timing for the Thanksgiving holiday. Other than the chill, there will be no...
Blatstein Letter To NJ Governor Murphy & Others About $ 3 Billion AC Plan
Philadelphia and Atlantic City, New Jersey Developer Bart Blatstein has written an appeal to Governor Phil Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, with a copy of the letter sent to all Atlantic City Council Members. We have the letter and it’s included in it’s entirety below....
Feds Order NJ DOT to Stop Posting Funny Road Messages
Hope you got all your laughs in while driving along New Jersey's roadways. Those snarky, hilarious signs that told us to "Get your head out of your apps" are about to be changed back to plain safety messages. Why? Apparently, they were too sassy for the Federal Highway Administration, according...
At what age can a child legally be left home alone in NJ?
For more than three decades, families this time of year have delighted in watching a young Macaulay Culkin flash a devilish grin at the camera and say incredulously, "I made my family disappear." But unlike that 1990 Christmas classic, it's rarely a lot of fun and games (albeit likely not...
NJ sets new date for run-off elections
State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0