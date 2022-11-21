GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The holidays are a time for good food and spending time with loved ones, however, some Grand Island businesses were open this Thanksgiving day. “Thanks to every single one of them, that comes here and helps us to grow. Thanks to my clientele. We all love you guys for all these years that we’ve been here” said Maria Garcia, Owner of Azteca Market.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO