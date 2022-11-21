ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Upland man charged following reported disturbance

UPLAND, Neb. — An Upland man has been charged following a reported disturbance at a home in Upland Tuesday afternoon. Elliot Johannsen, 31, is charged in Franklin County Court with third-degree domestic assault – intentionally causing bodily injury to an intimate partner. Court records do not list an...
UPLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man deemed a career offender gets 19 years on drug charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for 19 year following his conviction for distribution of methamphetamine of 50 grams or more. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down the sentence to 24-year-old Austin Kober. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff

Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
foxnebraska.com

Grand Island to improve safety and access at Stolley Park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's largest and well-known park will be seeing some big changes coming in the next couple years. One of those changes is to the main entrance on the east side of the park. “It’s kind of catty-corner if you’ve ever been over there, when...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

NSAA announces finalists for Executive Director position

AXTELL, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has selected four finalists for the soon-to-be vacant Executive Director post, and two of the candidates have ties to Kearney. Dr. Chris Loofe is currently the Associate Superintendent and Director of Finance for the Kearney Public Schools. He joined the...
KEARNEY, NE
Aurora News Register

Deer harvest totals reported down this year

Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Darius Swanson enters Transfer Portal

KEARNEY. Neb. — Former All-American safety Darius Swanson announced on Tuesday that he's entering the transfer portal. Swanson leaves UNK with a career 190 tackles, seven interceptions and 16 pass breakups. The 6-3 redshirt senior has one year of eligibility left. The safety recorded a career high 12 tackles...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Update: Approved rezoning on Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An update on the Conestoga Mall as plans for the shopping center continue to come together. “So, tonight’s city council, approved the rezoning of the entire area for the redevelopment project for Conestoga Marketplace. They changed the zoning to commercial development and to residential development, and those zoning actions are both limited to the plan that the developer has presented.” said Laura McAloon, Grand Island city attorney.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Those working Thanksgiving day say they are grateful to provide a service to the community

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The holidays are a time for good food and spending time with loved ones, however, some Grand Island businesses were open this Thanksgiving day. “Thanks to every single one of them, that comes here and helps us to grow. Thanks to my clientele. We all love you guys for all these years that we’ve been here” said Maria Garcia, Owner of Azteca Market.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Kearney City Council votes to help fund UNK Rural Health Building

KEARNEY, Neb. — The city of Kearney is officially kicking in $5 million to help fund construction of UNK's Rural Health Building project. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to the deal. “The growth of UNK and UNMC in our community has a tremendous economic impact, from construction to...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Aurora falls to Pierce in the C1 State Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. — After being shut out in the second half, Aurora suffered its first loss of the season in the C1 State Championship, 42-14, against Pierce. "I hurt for them," said head coach Kyle Peterson. "But we're gonna get together in a couple weeks and we're gonna celebrate all the success that this group has had, what they've accomplished and who they are as people."
AURORA, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK uses early run to win big over Yellowjackets

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 28th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team scored the first 16 points and never looked back in a 77-48 win over Graceland (Ia.) University Wednesday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 6-1 while the Yellowjackets...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy