Upland man charged following reported disturbance
UPLAND, Neb. — An Upland man has been charged following a reported disturbance at a home in Upland Tuesday afternoon. Elliot Johannsen, 31, is charged in Franklin County Court with third-degree domestic assault – intentionally causing bodily injury to an intimate partner. Court records do not list an...
Grand Island man deemed a career offender gets 19 years on drug charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for 19 year following his conviction for distribution of methamphetamine of 50 grams or more. U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard handed down the sentence to 24-year-old Austin Kober. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender.
🎥 Police release more details on North Platte standoff
Police have released more details regarding a standoff incident in North Platte on Sunday. North Platte police said at around 12:11 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check on a male subject who was reportedly acting erratically in the area of Anna Ave. and Buffalo Bill Ave. Officers located the subject, who was brandishing a golf club.
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
Robbers stole almost $4,000 from Nebraska store as clerk played game, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three robbers. Police say one of them appears to have been armed with a handgun when the group robbed Y&N Liquor on Saturday, just after midnight. Almost $4,000 was stolen after...
Grand Island to improve safety and access at Stolley Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island's largest and well-known park will be seeing some big changes coming in the next couple years. One of those changes is to the main entrance on the east side of the park. “It’s kind of catty-corner if you’ve ever been over there, when...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
Local organizations partnered together to serve around 500 thanksgiving meals
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Thanksgiving Day, the Salvation Army of Grand Island partnered with Project Hunger and served around 500 meals to members of the community. On Thursday many people gathered with their family and friends to have a nice homecooked meal. “Unfortunately, there’s people in Grand Island...
NSAA announces finalists for Executive Director position
AXTELL, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has selected four finalists for the soon-to-be vacant Executive Director post, and two of the candidates have ties to Kearney. Dr. Chris Loofe is currently the Associate Superintendent and Director of Finance for the Kearney Public Schools. He joined the...
Deer harvest totals reported down this year
Deer firearm hunting season ended this weekend, with area hunters reporting less than usual success filling their tags. T&L Liquor, the only check-in station in Hamilton County, reported 202 tags checked in as of Monday, down considerably from previous years. “Usually we’re pushing 300 tags, so we were down quite...
Darius Swanson enters Transfer Portal
KEARNEY. Neb. — Former All-American safety Darius Swanson announced on Tuesday that he's entering the transfer portal. Swanson leaves UNK with a career 190 tackles, seven interceptions and 16 pass breakups. The 6-3 redshirt senior has one year of eligibility left. The safety recorded a career high 12 tackles...
Update: Approved rezoning on Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An update on the Conestoga Mall as plans for the shopping center continue to come together. “So, tonight’s city council, approved the rezoning of the entire area for the redevelopment project for Conestoga Marketplace. They changed the zoning to commercial development and to residential development, and those zoning actions are both limited to the plan that the developer has presented.” said Laura McAloon, Grand Island city attorney.
Those working Thanksgiving day say they are grateful to provide a service to the community
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The holidays are a time for good food and spending time with loved ones, however, some Grand Island businesses were open this Thanksgiving day. “Thanks to every single one of them, that comes here and helps us to grow. Thanks to my clientele. We all love you guys for all these years that we’ve been here” said Maria Garcia, Owner of Azteca Market.
Kearney City Council votes to help fund UNK Rural Health Building
KEARNEY, Neb. — The city of Kearney is officially kicking in $5 million to help fund construction of UNK's Rural Health Building project. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to the deal. “The growth of UNK and UNMC in our community has a tremendous economic impact, from construction to...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Aurora falls to Pierce in the C1 State Championship
LINCOLN, Neb. — After being shut out in the second half, Aurora suffered its first loss of the season in the C1 State Championship, 42-14, against Pierce. "I hurt for them," said head coach Kyle Peterson. "But we're gonna get together in a couple weeks and we're gonna celebrate all the success that this group has had, what they've accomplished and who they are as people."
UNK uses early run to win big over Yellowjackets
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 28th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team scored the first 16 points and never looked back in a 77-48 win over Graceland (Ia.) University Wednesday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 6-1 while the Yellowjackets...
