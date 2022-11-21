ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Man hospitalized after being shot on Houston Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a car accident on Houston Avenue when another call came in about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is listed in stable condition.
MACON, GA
WJBF

Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
SANDERSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

2 shot at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy