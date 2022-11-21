Read full article on original website
WMAZ
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
This isn't Ava Hardy's first drive, it is her 4th. This go round she's aiming higher.
WMAZ
Macon family battles holiday blues with Thanksgiving 5K to honor late mother, Bellvue restaurant owner
Alfreda 'MeMaw' Lockett was the mind behind MeMaw's at LG's restaurant. Her family says she spread her love through cooking.
WMAZ
Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding man in connection to shooting at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the person connected to a shooting at the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments on Tuesday. They say it happened around 11 a.m. at the apartments located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive. 24-year-old Kenderius Fort and his sister 29-year-old...
UPDATE: 4 juveniles arrested in car break-in, shooting at Walmart on Gray Highway
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:40 p.m.:. Bibb deputies, with the help of Georgia State troopers, have arrested four people in the shooting that happened at the Walmart located at 1401 Gray Highway Monday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man was walking...
Man hospitalized after being shot on Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a car accident on Houston Avenue when another call came in about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is listed in stable condition.
Man accused of snatching money from a Wendy’s drive-thru window arrested
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Sandersville Police responded to Wendy’s restaurant about 9:30 pm Monday night in reference to a strong-arm robbery. Investigators say John Jefferson reached through the drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee. Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, Jefferson was apprehended by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and […]
41nbc.com
2 shot at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
WMAZ
The 13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign explained and how you can help the Pace Center for Girls
MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
WMAZ
'They were all about doing things that would service the public': Dublin Motel on historic preservation list
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dudley Motel and Cafe in Dublin is on a statewide list of endangered historic places. Last year the city proposed a park to honor its original owner Herbert Dudley. Hub Dudley Motel and Café served as a refuge for African Americans traveling through Central Georgia....
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/23/22
Bibb deputies continue to investigate what led up to a shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Two people were shot at the Manchester at Wesleyan on Tuesday.
WMAZ
Yay in Your Day: Gloria Thaxton at Kroger on Russell Parkway
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As part as our ongoing 'Put Some Yay in Your Day series' we are putting a spotlight on on a Kroger employee in Warner Robins who is sure to put a smile on your face. With every interaction Gloria Thaxton hopes to spread positivity to...
WMAZ
#Scene13: The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia is back for another Christmas season in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is just around the corner which means it is almost time for one of Central Georgia's favorite holiday traditions: The Nutcracker. The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia takes the stage of the Grand Opera House in Macon during December. "Nutcracker is a special tradition for a...
Deputies searching for woman they say helped suspect accused of shooting Henry officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect accused of killing on man and shooting a Henry County detention officer five times last week. Agents tracked down Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
