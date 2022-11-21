Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Omaha man accused of robbing two UNK students arrested
An Omaha man who allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month has been arrested. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. He was listed as an inmate at the Buffalo county Jail as of...
New Digital radio system launches with BCSO and KPD
KEARNEY, NEB. — A new radio system is aimed to improve the safety of officers all around the Tri-City area. Christmas came a little early for Kearney Police and the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office. The Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office are getting an upgrade to a...
Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
Kearney Area Concerned Citizens hosting annual Thanksgiving meal
KEARNEY, Neb. — Preparations are underway in Kearney for a free Thanksgiving meal. The Kearney Area Concerned Citizens are continuing their holiday tradition. NTV's Taylor Leverett is LIVE at the Old Town Hall with more on what to expect. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Call 308-237-4255 for delivery.
Nebraska closes out season with a win over Iowa
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. Nebraska jumped to a 24-0 lead and held on for a 24-17 victory over Iowa to reclaim the Heroes Trophy at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 20-of-30 passes for 278 and three touchdowns, including nine connections for...
NSAA announces finalists for Executive Director position
AXTELL, Neb. — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has selected four finalists for the soon-to-be vacant Executive Director post, and two of the candidates have ties to Kearney. Dr. Chris Loofe is currently the Associate Superintendent and Director of Finance for the Kearney Public Schools. He joined the...
Aurora falls to Pierce in the C1 State Championship
LINCOLN, Neb. — After being shut out in the second half, Aurora suffered its first loss of the season in the C1 State Championship, 42-14, against Pierce. "I hurt for them," said head coach Kyle Peterson. "But we're gonna get together in a couple weeks and we're gonna celebrate all the success that this group has had, what they've accomplished and who they are as people."
UNK uses early run to win big over Yellowjackets
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 28th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team scored the first 16 points and never looked back in a 77-48 win over Graceland (Ia.) University Wednesday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 6-1 while the Yellowjackets...
Local organizations partnered together to serve around 500 thanksgiving meals
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Thanksgiving Day, the Salvation Army of Grand Island partnered with Project Hunger and served around 500 meals to members of the community. On Thursday many people gathered with their family and friends to have a nice homecooked meal. “Unfortunately, there’s people in Grand Island...
Those working Thanksgiving day say they are grateful to provide a service to the community
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The holidays are a time for good food and spending time with loved ones, however, some Grand Island businesses were open this Thanksgiving day. “Thanks to every single one of them, that comes here and helps us to grow. Thanks to my clientele. We all love you guys for all these years that we’ve been here” said Maria Garcia, Owner of Azteca Market.
Kearney Chamber: annual meeting, girls basketball showcase, and other events
Several events are happening in the Kearney area as 2022 ends and the new year begins. Kearney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Derek Rusher talks more about dates to mark on your calendar, including the chamber's annual meeting and the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
