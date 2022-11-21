LINCOLN, Neb. — After being shut out in the second half, Aurora suffered its first loss of the season in the C1 State Championship, 42-14, against Pierce. "I hurt for them," said head coach Kyle Peterson. "But we're gonna get together in a couple weeks and we're gonna celebrate all the success that this group has had, what they've accomplished and who they are as people."

AURORA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO