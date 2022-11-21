Read full article on original website
Macon Bibb Fire Department gives tips on safely frying turkey this holiday
MACON, Ga. — If you haven't already started unthawing your Thanksgiving turkey, Bibb County Fire Safety officials say you should start. Fire Safety Education Officer, Jeremy Webb, says around Thanksgiving they see a big increase in cooking fires. Tuesday afternoon, the Macon Bibb Fire Department held a live turkey...
'Our family tradition continues': Bass Pro Shops welcome guests on Thanksgiving Day
MACON, Ga. — On Thanksgiving Day many families gathered to share a warm meal, while others hit the stores before the Black Friday rush. On holidays like this one, lots of stores close their doors. Home Depot, Marshalls, Aldi, Walmart, and Bath & Body Works, are among the many...
'You never get over': Macon family battles holiday blues with Thanksgiving 5K to honor late mother, Bellvue restaurant owner
MACON, Ga. — Many families deal with grief over lost loved ones on the holidays. Macon's Lockett family is no different. This year, they want to turn their grief into holiday joy with a 5K to honor cancer patients and their families. "She never walked in the room and...
Byron Christmas tree farm shares tips on keeping your live tree fresh
BYRON, Ga. — It's that time of the year again where you need to decide whether to put up a live Christmas tree or an artificial one. If you haven't made it out to Roberts Christmas Tree Farm just outside of Byron, you might want to get here this week. 13WMAZ has already seen several families looking for the perfect tree.
Majority of deer hunting accidents involve tree stand, here is how you can stay safe outdoors
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says weekend deer hunting can get dangerous. Last year, DNR covered 36 hunting accidents, 20 of them involved a tree stand. In October, a hunter died in a tree stand accident in Putnam county. Game Warden Jason Bennett wants...
Central Georgia expert offers holiday pet safety 'do's and don'ts'
MACON, Ga. — During the holidays, families aren't the only ones looking to get a belly full of that good Thanksgiving dinner. Your four-legged family members are also probably looking to get a taste, too, but not all food is good food when it comes to keeping them safe.
Axe throwing business open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If Thanksgiving day festivities or Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, why not try something a little untraditional -- like axe throwing!. Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins opened Thursday evening to give folks something to do after putting up the leftovers. Owner Chad Marshall...
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
MACON, Ga. — We all know what its like to be painfully cold. Some Central Georgia families may not be able to afford coats for their children this winter. Ava Hardy is working to provide just a little warmth for those less fortunate in this story that comes straight from the heart!
'I'm over-blessed': Houston County 'Operation Arresting Hunger' feeds over 400 people this Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday morning, deputies swept out to homes across Houston County, not on a raid, but on a mission to make sure families had everything they needed for a Thanksgiving dinner. This is the 11th year of Operation Arresting Hunger, a project that assists families in the...
Rain is forecast, so will the Macon Pops concert still kick off the Christmas Light Extravaganza?
MACON, Ga. — Up to 10,000 people are expected in downtown Friday evening to kickoff the Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza. Those checking the weather forecast, which shows an 80 percent chance of rain Friday, decreasing to 40 percent that night, might have doubts about whether the free Macon Pops concert is still a go.
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old is dead after crashing an ATV on Wednesday according to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram. Troopers responded after 11 p.m. to a single crash on Anna Poole Road in Hancock County according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 16-year-old boy was driving the ATV...
Potholes on Sudan Road in Peach County are 'Driving Me Crazy'
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like it's pothole season in Central Georgia. One woman in Peach County says her neighborhood street is full of them and when the county patches them up, they’re only temporary solutions to the problem. She says she's fed up and it's driving...
Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. — One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon. The dinners are free, and they're...
From Our Table to Yours: Birria tacos for your holiday meal
MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, Rosa Medina prepared Birria tacos, one of her favorite dishes for Thanksgiving. She works at Tapatio Mexican Restaurant and has been helping cook...
From Our Table to Yours: Spiced Rum Cake and Sorrel for your holiday meal
MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, James Duncombe, chef at Tropical Flava in Macon, prepared Spiced Rum Cake and a traditional Jamaican drink, Sorrel. Duncombe says he wouldn't call...
Pulaski County senior center brings enjoyment for older people
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — In Hawkinsville, you will find a place that brings joy and excitement to those 60 years old and up. "Out in the community, I just hear everyone talking about how excited they are that it has been opened again," said Pulaski County Senior Citizen Center assistant director DeeDee Goss.
Folks line up for Feed the City Distribution Day in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Folks in Fort Valley lined up around Hope Church on Saturday to receive some food for the holidays. Volunteers helped distribute food to families in need as people pulled up in their cars. Cars were lined down Sullivan Road, and the event was so packed...
12-year-old injured when shots fired after car crash on Houston Avenue
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 12-year-old was shot on Houston Ave on Wednesday. Bibb deputies originally received a call for a car crash just after 4 p.m. in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue on Wednesday, according to a press release.
