Milledgeville, GA

Byron Christmas tree farm shares tips on keeping your live tree fresh

BYRON, Ga. — It's that time of the year again where you need to decide whether to put up a live Christmas tree or an artificial one. If you haven't made it out to Roberts Christmas Tree Farm just outside of Byron, you might want to get here this week. 13WMAZ has already seen several families looking for the perfect tree.
BYRON, GA
Axe throwing business open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If Thanksgiving day festivities or Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, why not try something a little untraditional -- like axe throwing!. Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins opened Thursday evening to give folks something to do after putting up the leftovers. Owner Chad Marshall...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
MACON, GA
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Hancock County

SPARTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old is dead after crashing an ATV on Wednesday according to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram. Troopers responded after 11 p.m. to a single crash on Anna Poole Road in Hancock County according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 16-year-old boy was driving the ATV...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving

MACON, Ga. — One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon. The dinners are free, and they're...
MACON, GA
