Buffalo, NY

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

By Patrick Ryan
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that heavy snow. He lives in the hard-hit Southtowns and said he always helps plow out his neighbors.

“I stopped the plow guy, and I said, ‘Hey! You can’t push the snow there that’s Josh Allen’s,'” Marshall recalled.

“It was this high!” he added. “I’m 6’3″, and it was piled tight because they pushed all the snow against his driveway.”

That’s when his neighbor Marc Braun flagged down Marshall, and ‘Squirell’ Winters, recruiting them for a very important job, helping a man down the street get to work.

Bills players thank neighbors, share snow tales from wild weekend

That man was Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“It was powerful, and it was a lot of snow that was moved just to get back to him,” Marc Braun said. “They went past just enough for him to get in his vehicle and make it to the fieldhouse and get on the bus to make it to the airport.”

Allen was stuck. His long driveway was completely socked in, and he couldn’t get to the airport.

That’s when the men jumped into action, not because it was Josh Allen, but because he was a neighbor in need.

“Josh is a very humble man and what he’s done for this community is second to none,” Marshall told News 4. “Josh and the Bills have brought a lot of life back to Buffalo.”

It took the men three hours to get number 17’s driveway cleared. But they say it was the least they could do for the joy Allen has brought to Bills fans.

“He’s just a good neighbor, and why wouldn’t you help him out right?” Marshall added.

As for Sunday’s Bills win against the Cleveland Browns, the two men told me they hoped they had a little something to do with it. They also wanted to shout out ‘Squirrel’ Winters for his huge help getting Josh to the game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

