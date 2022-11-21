ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar County, TX

easttexasradio.com

Weekly Road Report

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median. I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound traffic restricted to one lane.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police arrest man for firing on repo men

31-year-old Curtis Lawson of Hooks allegedly fired upon the two men around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning as they were attempting to tow away a vehicle in front of a residence on FM 1398. According to police, Lawson and his wife asked the men if they could get some things from the vehicle and when the men agreed, Lawson’s wife entered the vehicle and urged him to retrieve his rifle. Hooks police responded and arrested Lawson for deadly conduct with a firearm. Lawson bonded out of jail on Monday. He could face two to ten years if convicted.
HOOKS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to shooting

Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
Daingerfield Bee

Teacher accused of questionable behavior, board accepts resignation

The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD board met in regular monthly meeting on Nov. 14. During the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of a now former Daingerfield High School teacher. On Nov. 11, the school posted a public statement regarding an incident at Daingerfield High School regarding alleged unprofessional conduct of a teacher. The teacher was immediately suspended, and offered his resignation following an investigation. At the Nov. 14 board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mark Wilcox. According to Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Police Chief Joshua Hysom, there was no criminal charges to be filed in the incident, although he did...
DAINGERFIELD, TX
ktoy1047.com

Precautionary boil water notice issued

This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break when a contractor hit a line while doing a bore.
TEXARKANA, AR
inforney.com

Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect arrested amid plan to take Overton child to Arizona

A suspect has been charged with kidnapping after she took a child hundreds of miles from his home during what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip in a neighboring city. Pamala Medlock, 59, was jailed after an investigation concluded there was probable cause for her to be arrested on a kidnapping charge, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
OVERTON, TX
inForney.com

HS Football Capsules

Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1) Stadium: John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium, 309 South Medford Drive, Lufkin 75901. Last Week: Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17; Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50 (4OT) Up next: Winner will play either Frisco Reedy or Mansfield Timberview. WHEN...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola fire and police department are on the scene of downed power lines on SH 80 near CR 2230. According to early reports by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday when an 18 wheeler attempted to pull out of its stationary position and snagged the power lines. There are no reported injuries.
MINEOLA, TX

