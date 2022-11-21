Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Weekly Road Report
I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median. I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound traffic restricted to one lane.
inforney.com
Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire
KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
ktoy1047.com
Police arrest man for firing on repo men
31-year-old Curtis Lawson of Hooks allegedly fired upon the two men around 10 a.m. on Saturday morning as they were attempting to tow away a vehicle in front of a residence on FM 1398. According to police, Lawson and his wife asked the men if they could get some things from the vehicle and when the men agreed, Lawson’s wife entered the vehicle and urged him to retrieve his rifle. Hooks police responded and arrested Lawson for deadly conduct with a firearm. Lawson bonded out of jail on Monday. He could face two to ten years if convicted.
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
txktoday.com
Fentanyl Death Alleged In Fed’s Conspiracy Indictment For Five In Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas–Four new defendants have been added to a case that began in the spring with the indictment of a local man who allegedly had 500 fake opioid prescription pills containing fentanyl stashed beneath his kitchen sink. At a detention hearing on March 1 in Texarkana’s downtown federal building,...
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to shooting
Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
KTBS
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on January 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty...
Residential fire in Longview caused estimated $50,000 in damages
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night at 514 Crystal St. in Longview. When crew arrived on the scene, they found the fire on the front corner of the house and fire had extended into the attic. Officials said it took about 20...
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
Let’s Look Inside This Beautiful $8.5 Million Home in Longview, TX
Back when this home was built in 2009 it was valued at a measly $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably gonna set you back $100 million bajillion. This beautiful estate is situated on a massive 515 acre...
Longview man charged in Capitol riot granted release to prepare for trial
WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Longview man who was indicted on more than a dozen charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been released “strictly for the purpose of preparing for trial.” According to court documents, Ryan Nichols, 30, was granted pre-trial release and will be allowed to return to his Longview home […]
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Longview Thanksgiving food drive helps more than 1,400 families with donations, volunteers
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The 37th annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive event was at the Maude Cobb Convention Center on Tuesday, where they gave away 1,400 food boxes to those who applied. With Thanksgiving just days away, it is special that the Longview community came together to help one another. Several high school students also […]
Teacher accused of questionable behavior, board accepts resignation
The Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD board met in regular monthly meeting on Nov. 14. During the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of a now former Daingerfield High School teacher. On Nov. 11, the school posted a public statement regarding an incident at Daingerfield High School regarding alleged unprofessional conduct of a teacher. The teacher was immediately suspended, and offered his resignation following an investigation. At the Nov. 14 board meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Mark Wilcox. According to Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Police Chief Joshua Hysom, there was no criminal charges to be filed in the incident, although he did...
ktoy1047.com
Precautionary boil water notice issued
This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order was due to a water main break when a contractor hit a line while doing a bore.
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was backed up on I-20 westbound Thursday morning, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers worked to clear the scene and are expected to be on […]
inforney.com
Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect arrested amid plan to take Overton child to Arizona
A suspect has been charged with kidnapping after she took a child hundreds of miles from his home during what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip in a neighboring city. Pamala Medlock, 59, was jailed after an investigation concluded there was probable cause for her to be arrested on a kidnapping charge, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
HS Football Capsules
Longview (12-0) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (11-1) Stadium: John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium, 309 South Medford Drive, Lufkin 75901. Last Week: Longview 38, Frisco Lone Star 17; Port Arthur Memorial 52, Frisco Wakeland 50 (4OT) Up next: Winner will play either Frisco Reedy or Mansfield Timberview. WHEN...
KLTV
Lane closures caused by power line damages near CR 2841 on US 80
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola fire and police department are on the scene of downed power lines on SH 80 near CR 2230. According to early reports by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Thursday when an 18 wheeler attempted to pull out of its stationary position and snagged the power lines. There are no reported injuries.
