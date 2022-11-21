The preliminary numbers for Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season are down slightly this year. Barb Keller is big game program leader for the D-N-R: “For our firearms A season which just ended this Sunday we estimated that we harvested 119-thousand-715 deer. And that’s a little bit lower than in the past. It’s nine percent lower than last year and relative to our five-year mean of deer harvest it’s 17 percent less.”

