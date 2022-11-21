Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s Firearms Deer Harvest Down About 9 Percent
The preliminary numbers for Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season are down slightly this year. Barb Keller is big game program leader for the D-N-R: “For our firearms A season which just ended this Sunday we estimated that we harvested 119-thousand-715 deer. And that’s a little bit lower than in the past. It’s nine percent lower than last year and relative to our five-year mean of deer harvest it’s 17 percent less.”
Turkey Growers Association donating $10K in products to foodshelves
A Thanksgiving tradition continued Tuesday afternoon at the State Capitol, with Governor Tim Walz welcoming the official 2022 Minnesota state turkey, and then a donation from the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association. President and Stearns County turkey farmer Jes Westbrock:. “Again this year we are donating ten thousand dollars’ worth of...
Charcuterie Boards Popular At MN Thanksgivings
(Providence, RI) — Charcuterie boards are the most popular Thanksgiving side in Minnesota. That’s according to Google search data compiled by Zippia. The report found that America’s most-googled Thanksgiving side, as a whole, was mashed potatoes. Other top contenders were rolls, green bean casserole, and stuffing. About...
Free Park Day at All 75 State Parks and Trails in Minnesota
There’s free entrance to all 75 state parks and trails on Black Friday (Friday) in Minnesota. Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao says the weather is ideal for ‘free park day’:. “It’s a great time of the year to come out and hike here… especially with...
MN Police On Lookout For DWI Drivers This Holiday Season
(Minneapolis, MN) — Minnesota drivers should expect to see more troopers and police officers on patrol during the holiday season. Law enforcement agencies across the state will be ramping up efforts to stop people from driving under the influence. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety organized the statewide campaign, which starts the day before Thanksgiving and ends on New Year’s day.
Minnesota Turkey Spared For Thanksgiving
(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota turkey is getting spared for Thanksgiving. A turkey farmer presented the nameless bird to Governor Walz, dignitaries, and industry officials yesterday, saying the bird will spend the holiday at his girlfriend’s house. Afterward the turkey will go back on the market. Minnesota-produced turkeys aren’t named, with the understanding that they will soon be sent to market. Minnesota is the nation’s largest turkey producing state.
Salvation Army serving Thanksgiving meals
A number of Salvation Army locations in Minnesota are serving Thanksgiving meals today (Thurs) to those who are struggling financially or just want some company for the holiday. Dan Furry at Northern Division headquarters says demand for all types of assistance was starting to ease coming out of the pandemic, but then inflation set in:
Greater MN cities to Democratic lawmakers: Don’t forget us
City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says:. “Now’s the time...
Influential Democrat at MN Legislature hoping for Republican help to pass anti-gun-violence measures
The mass shooting in Virginia — the second in four days in the U-S — has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Representative Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the House Public Safety Committee, notes Florida passed a red flag law after Parkland:
