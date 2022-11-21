ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Foodshare reaches holiday goal ahead of Thanksgiving

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pqFst_0jIR5VQO00

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Foodshare announced that thanks to the generosity of donators, the organization had reached its holiday goals ahead of Thanksgiving!

This means the organization will be able to distribute over 50,000 Thanksgiving meals this holiday season to families in need.

“Once again the people of Connecticut showed an outpouring of support, from volunteering their time, donating food or money, and spreading awareness and rallying to help our neighbors in need,” said Jason Jakubowski, the president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare.

The food bank kicked off its ‘Turkey and Forty’ campaign this year by starting with the Bank of America Turkey Tuesday event. It also had numerous community drives throughout Connecticut, both in-person and online .

One of those events was in partnership with News 8, which saw a group of News 8’s very own team members gather donations like turkeys and non-perishables from across the state! The GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive collected a total of 367 turkeys and raised almost $3,000.

GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive collects 367 turkeys, over 8K pounds of non-perishables

Monetary donations can still be made online through November 30 here .

With combined food and online donations, 15,134 meals will be donated to community members in need from the GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Connecticut Foodshare said it works with a network of over 650 partner programs, which include pantries, meal programs, and mobile pantry sites. The partner programs support Connecticut Foodshare’s mission by distributing the food to those in need in their community.

And for those still looking to donate, there is still time to give this holiday season.

To continue helping Connecticut Foodshare and the network of partners throughout the state fight hunger year-round, donate online at www.ctfoodshare.org/thanksgiving .

