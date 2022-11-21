Please tell me why we keep voting these vampires into office. All these families in Minnesota that are struggling. The older people that are on fixed incomes. The taxpayers that gave and gave through taxation. To give to the senators and representatives that don't listen. Who give to education that can't get their crap together. To windmills and solar in the sky. For goodness sakes we live in Minnesota. Winters do what winters do best. Take fossil fuel away because Chicken Little is crying the sky is falling. I'm sorry about the letter. I want to know where commonsense went. If your reply to my letter is hate filled. Put in an envelope and mail it to Santa.
Well kiss that surplus goodbye. If the Minnesota government already started running pieces like this in the news, it means that they are already thinking of ways to make sure the people don't see a dime of the surplus and on top of that we will in fact see higher taxes.
Nope, it’s going to end going once again , to over rated administrators, and claim it’s for education, which we’ll never be seen, and the surplus won’t go back to the taxpayers, they couldn’t do things right for heaven sake’s
Comments / 21