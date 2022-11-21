Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Mental health resources, rural broadband among MN Farm Bureau’s top priorities for 2023 session
More affordable health insurance and health care — among top priorities for the fast-approaching 2023 legislative session that Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation set at its recent annual meeting. President Dan Glessing says that includes mental health resources:. “You don’t have to look too far. I would say over half...
Wildfire danger in late November? Yes, in some parts of Minnesota
It might be hard to believe at the end of November, but wildfire danger persists in areas of Minnesota with little or no snow, and where mild temps will melt it over this Thanksgiving weekend. Leanne Langeberg with the Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids says if you’re thinking about doing any debris burning…
Free Park Day at All 75 State Parks and Trails in Minnesota
There’s free entrance to all 75 state parks and trails on Black Friday (Friday) in Minnesota. Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao says the weather is ideal for ‘free park day’:. “It’s a great time of the year to come out and hike here… especially with...
MN DNR Warns About Thin Ice
(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning people about thin ice. The agency reports that its currently unsafe to walk across bodies of water, but kids and out-of-state visitors might not understand the danger. They’re urging residents to talk with their loved ones and neighbors about thin ice to prevent a holiday tragedy.
Greater MN cities to Democratic lawmakers: Don’t forget us
City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says:. “Now’s the time...
Turkey Growers Association donating $10K in products to foodshelves
A Thanksgiving tradition continued Tuesday afternoon at the State Capitol, with Governor Tim Walz welcoming the official 2022 Minnesota state turkey, and then a donation from the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association. President and Stearns County turkey farmer Jes Westbrock:. “Again this year we are donating ten thousand dollars’ worth of...
Influential Democrat at MN Legislature hoping for Republican help to pass anti-gun-violence measures
The mass shooting in Virginia — the second in four days in the U-S — has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Representative Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the House Public Safety Committee, notes Florida passed a red flag law after Parkland:
Minnesota’s Firearms Deer Harvest Down About 9 Percent
The preliminary numbers for Minnesota’s firearms deer hunting season are down slightly this year. Barb Keller is big game program leader for the D-N-R: “For our firearms A season which just ended this Sunday we estimated that we harvested 119-thousand-715 deer. And that’s a little bit lower than in the past. It’s nine percent lower than last year and relative to our five-year mean of deer harvest it’s 17 percent less.”
Oklahoma authorities arrest man wanted in fatal shooting at Bloomington restaurant
Law enforcement in Oklahoma early this morning (Thurs) arrested a 47-year-old man wanted in connection with yesterday afternoon’s shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant in Bloomington:. Police say the suspect pushed his way into the establishment, then shot multiple times, killing a 49-year-old “regular” at the restaurant and injuring a...
Charcuterie Boards Popular At MN Thanksgivings
(Providence, RI) — Charcuterie boards are the most popular Thanksgiving side in Minnesota. That’s according to Google search data compiled by Zippia. The report found that America’s most-googled Thanksgiving side, as a whole, was mashed potatoes. Other top contenders were rolls, green bean casserole, and stuffing. About...
Salvation Army serving Thanksgiving meals
A number of Salvation Army locations in Minnesota are serving Thanksgiving meals today (Thurs) to those who are struggling financially or just want some company for the holiday. Dan Furry at Northern Division headquarters says demand for all types of assistance was starting to ease coming out of the pandemic, but then inflation set in:
