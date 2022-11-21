ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Your Thanksgiving Week forecast

By Mari Ferrel
 4 days ago
Good Afternoon, everyone!

We are finally experiencing seasonal mid-November temps in the high 50’s for today. The winds for this beautiful Monday afternoon will be pleasant and calm. For the rest of the week, we should be seeing temps in the low 60’s. It does look like we will be having a cold front coming in Wednesday during the evening hours, which will affect the temp for Thanksgiving Day. On Thursday, the high will be in the low 40’s with a brief light rain/snow mix. On Friday, we should expect temps to be in the mid 40’s with breezy and cold conditions. For the weekend, the temps in the area will be in the mid 60’s, which calls for great weather for those who will be traveling back home. We will continue to keep an eye out for the Thanksgiving Day weather. Have a great day, everyone!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel

