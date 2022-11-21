ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

UPDATE: Missing Lake Charles woman found dead in Sulphur

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnRRv_0jIR4Lo900

UPDATE: Deputies recovered Stephany Fong’s vehicle in Bayou d’Inde in Sulphur earlier this afternoon, on November 21.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fong was located inside the vehicle, deceased.

The coroner’s office will determine cause of death. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office sought the public's assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Stephany Fong.

Fong was last seen on November 19, 2022, leaving Wagin Cajun in Sulphur around 5:00 am. She was seen traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, driving her vehicle, a white 2014 Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 23, 2022. Terry Wayne Howard Sr., 64, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to register as a sex offender; must have working headlamps on vehicle; first offense DWI.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles

Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 21, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish. Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles

Authorities Asking for Help in Burglary Investigation Involving a Business on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a business burglary that occurred at 4135 Highway 90 E in Lake Charles, Louisiana on November 22 at 02:08 AM. According to authorities, the suspect reportedly stole alcohol and cigarettes from the business and left on a bicycle.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

UPDATE - Missing Evadale man found dead

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan announced early Tuesday afternoon that a missing Evadale man had been found dead. The discovery occurred as the Jasper County Emergency Corps and deputies were conducting a ground search. Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that the body of 37-year-old Julian Boyd was...
EVADALE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car

The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Basile man dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26

Soileau, LA (KPLC) - A Basile man has died in a two-vehicle crash near the community of Soileau in Allen Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to investigate a vehicle accident on Hwy 26 about two miles south of Hwy 104 around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.
BASILE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence

Louisiana Authorities Execute Search Warrant Resulting in Multiple Narcotics Arrests and the Seizure of $23K in Drugs and Evidence. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 22, 2022, that on November 17, detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team), with the assistance of the CPSO ACT-Team, executed a warrant at the home of Elliot J. Allison, 55, 3227 Aster Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana after a two-month narcotics investigation revealed drug activity at the home. During the inquiry, officers discovered Allison had allegedly distributed approximately 46 grams of cocaine from his home.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries. According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.
NEDERLAND, TX
louisianaradionetwork.com

St. Louis Catholic student killed in fiery crash in Calcasieu Parish

State Police says a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign in Lake Charles died in a fiery crash last night. Trooper Derek Senegal says Philip Conner of Homewood was traveling south of Highway 397 when he collided with a mid-size SUV. “Mr. Conner disregarded a stop sign, entered an intersection...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire

Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
IOTA, LA
KATC News

KATC News

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy