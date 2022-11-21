UPDATE: Missing Lake Charles woman found dead in Sulphur

UPDATE: Deputies recovered Stephany Fong’s vehicle in Bayou d’Inde in Sulphur earlier this afternoon, on November 21.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fong was located inside the vehicle, deceased.

The coroner’s office will determine cause of death. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office sought the public's assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Stephany Fong.

Fong was last seen on November 19, 2022, leaving Wagin Cajun in Sulphur around 5:00 am. She was seen traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway, north of Cypress Street, driving her vehicle, a white 2014 Toyota RAV4, bearing Louisiana license plate 342DDV.

