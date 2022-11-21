Read full article on original website
Women well represented on Pipestone’s Main Street
It’s been said that at one time, many years ago, nearly every business on Pipestone’s Main Street was owned by Masons, which would mean they were owned by men. It’s not clear whether that is actual history or myth, but what is clear is that about half of businesses on Main Street now are owned by women.
Lamb and Wool Program celebrates 50 years
Over 200 people gathered at the Pipestone Country Club Friday evening, Nov. 18 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Minnesota West Community and Technical College’s Lamb and Wool Program. Attendees included producers, past and present instructors, advisory committee members and others. They came from Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota and...
Healthy Arrows hopeful of hitting hardwood in stride
Those following the Pipestone Area volleyball team on its run to the Class AA state tournament this fall will enjoy seeing a good chunk of that squad on the court this winter – taking larger strides in covering the breadth of the hardwood surface with the girls’ basketball team.
True grit: Former Arrow Jake Terry leads Huskies to historic state football championship
“He was a grinder out there for us; a tough kid and team player, who did whatever he had to do to help the team,” head coach Richard Schroyer said. And Elk Point-Jefferson High School head football coach Jake Terry still is… all those things – except he’s no longer a kid.
