Guess who's back: this is the new 552bhp BMW 3.0 CSL
Christmas arrives a little earlier in 2022 as BMW unveils straight-six rear-wheel-drive coupe with a manual gearbox. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is the new BMW 3.0 CSL, a 552bhp shorthand for everything that M...
Stop what you’re doing and watch Lewis Hamilton rag an R34 Skyline in Japan
Well, here’s one way to blow off some steam. The 2022 F1 season wasn’t exactly ideal for Lewis Hamilton, with the Brit failing to win a race throughout the whole campaign for the first time in his career. Hamilton will be thankful that he never has to drive...
Wiesmann has nearly sold out the first year of Project Thunderball production
Wiesmann returns with a £260k classic EV drop-top with up to 300kW fast charging. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. After enough loud debuts, quiet deaths, triumphant returns and despondent retreats, seeing a name from the past come back almost feels like the return of an old friend.
Six used cars for less than £3k we’ve found this week
Given that it’s celebrating a rather significant anniversary, it feels only right to include the venerable 190 Einspritzen. But, for the £3,000 we’ve given ourselves, you’ll really be looking at the 2.0-litre, which left the factory 30 to 40 years ago with a mighty 118 horsepower.
For sale: world’s only factory-painted matte black, ex-royal Ferrari Enzo
Yes Mr Wayne, it *does* come in... Nero Opaco. Meet a very rare, unique low-mileage V12 with royal provenance. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. All 400 Ferrari Enzos came with a mesmeric 6.0-litre V12 and supernatural...
Praga Bohema review: GT-R-powered Czech supercar prototype driven
What’s a Czech supercar doing at the Top Gear test track?. Its maker, Praga, invited Top Gear to come down to a secret location nearby to the Top Gear test track and have a ruddy good poke around the new Bohema supercar. Since there was a world-famous racetrack-cum-airfield just...
The Praga Bohema is a £1.1million, 700bhp supercar with Godzilla’s heart
Czechia’s first supercar blends Brit-boosted Japanese engine with tiny weight and big downforce. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Europe’s supercars are mainly Italian, German, and British… but another nation is in on the action. From...
The Mercedes 190 E ‘Baby Benz’ is now 40 years old
So does that mean it has a widow’s peak? Let’s find out. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Mercedes W201 is now four decades old. And, if you’re actually old enough to remember (count us out for that one), it was called the ‘Baby Benz’ at its launch. However much that title wants for some imagination, it is rather fitting – Mercedes’ big push into the middle (manager) market required a small, relatively cheap saloon. And if you can believe it, the higher-ups at Merc were concerned a smaller Benz would tarnish the reputation it had spent decades building.
Porsche 911 Carrera T review: the sweet spot of the range?
This is the car for those who want a 911 not as hardcore or hard-to-get-hold-of as a GT3 or GT3 RS, but that still offers some driver focus and lightweight goodies. Sitting somewhere between the base-spec 911 Carrera and the Carrera S the Carrera T doesn’t do anything new, but offers a collection of components and options you can’t get anywhere else, with a little heritage story thrown in to tug at your heart strings.
Feast your eyes on Hurtan’s special edition 30th anniversary Grand Albaycín
Spanish brand launches some special colours and interior trims to celebrate its 30th birthday. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If we’re perfectly honest, we weren’t totally aware that Spanish brand Hurtan was turning 30 years old...
This retro-styled EV is the $499k Alpha Montage
We’ve covered Californian EV startup Alpha a fair bit on TopGear.com – chiefly because they create some really rather lovely renders of supposed future production cars. And here’s yet another one, although we’re not quite sure what to make of the 'Montage'. We’re told that it’ll...
You want this stunning targa-roofed Ford GTX1
This Ford GTX1 went for auction at the weekend but didn’t meet its reserve. Now it’s up for private acquisition…. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Looks like a cracker, doesn’t it? This, ladies and...
Your quick-fire guide to the original BMW 3.0 CSL
Coupe Sport Lightweight. Yeah, that was an easy one to start with, wasn’t it?. Of course, it’s from Germany, which brings on the ‘Let’s say it as BMW would’ crowd, much like people who only speak English insisting on calling homologation-special Ferraris ‘Gran Turismo Omologato’. So depending on how much of a stickler you are, CSL is Coupe Sport Leicht, or Coupe Sport Leichtbau.
Seven-seat EV twin test: Merc EQB vs Vauxhall Combo Life Electric
Proper seven-seat electric cars are still thin on the ground. These two do it for way less than a Model X, but is the answer van or SUV?. Congratulations! If you’re reading this – the boxiest of all the twin tests – with great interest then you must have a real talent for reproduction. Perhaps you’ve even got twins of your own, hence the need for a proper seven-seater.
Hyundai’s 1974 Pony Concept car doesn’t exist anymore, so Giugiaro is rebuilding it
GFG Style will resurrect Hyundai’s classic two-door concept in 2023. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Hyundai will go back in time and rebuild the original Pony Coupe Concept with the help of the man who...
The Sierra RS 500 Cosworth is coming to Gran Turismo 7
Latest update brings a new track, new cars and new opportunities to say ‘Cozz-uhhh’. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Maybe we’ve just been playing racing games the wrong way this whole time, but whether it’s...
Audi is making bits of the Q8 e-tron’s seatbelt buckles from old plastic grilles
… although given the size of Audi’s recent grilles, we reckon they’ll be making whole cars out of the recycled plastic soon. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Audi has announced that it is making...
Internet, Jeep needs you to name its new off-roader!
Jeep’s new electric Wagoneer needs a name, and it’s farming it out across America. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Americans, do we have an opportunity for you... No, this isn’t an invitation back to...
Check out these modified first-gen Porsche Cayennes
Middle Eastern importers add roof tents, spotlights and off-road tyres galore ahead of Icons of Porsche Festival. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The second annual Icons of Porsche Festival takes place in Dubai this weekend, and...
Remembering classic games: Crazy Taxi (1999)
Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. For a certain generation of gamers, the opening strains of All I Want by punk band The Offspring are inextricably linked to the image of a bright yellow taxi launching clear over a San Francisco-style trolley car. Sega’s open world arcade racing game was a chaotic, colourful breath of fresh air when it arrived in the late Nineties, binning off closed circuits for an entire 3D city full of traffic.
