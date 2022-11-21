Read full article on original website
Lamb and Wool Program celebrates 50 years
Over 200 people gathered at the Pipestone Country Club Friday evening, Nov. 18 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Minnesota West Community and Technical College’s Lamb and Wool Program. Attendees included producers, past and present instructors, advisory committee members and others. They came from Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota and...
Women well represented on Pipestone’s Main Street
It’s been said that at one time, many years ago, nearly every business on Pipestone’s Main Street was owned by Masons, which would mean they were owned by men. It’s not clear whether that is actual history or myth, but what is clear is that about half of businesses on Main Street now are owned by women.
Pipestone Area gymnasts eager to open 2022-23 campaign
Excitement is again in the air in the Pipestone Area gymnastics room, as a talented squad that features a trio of seniors and a bounty of experienced high school and jr. high athletes is poised to return to the floor exercise, balance beam, uneven parallel bars and vault. On top...
Healthy Arrows hopeful of hitting hardwood in stride
Those following the Pipestone Area volleyball team on its run to the Class AA state tournament this fall will enjoy seeing a good chunk of that squad on the court this winter – taking larger strides in covering the breadth of the hardwood surface with the girls’ basketball team.
