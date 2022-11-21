Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed after car slammed into trees, light pole in Zion: police
ZION, Ill. - A woman was killed, and a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Zion Thursday night. Zion police say an Infiniti EX35 ran off the road hitting several trees and a light pole around 9:32 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road. The driver,...
fox32chicago.com
Lindenhurst woman charged after man dies of gunshot wound on Thanksgiving
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban woman was arrested and charged after a 44-year-old man died of a gunshot wound on Thanksgiving. Around 2:10 p.m., Lindenhurst police responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Crooked Lake Lane after a 911 call was placed by a woman who reported an accidental shooting.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
'Real tragic': 2 kids hospitalized after being pulled from icy Palatine pond, police say
Video shows a thin layer of ice on the pond where the two boys fell in.
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
Cambria man suffers life-threatening injuries after series of crashes on Highway 26
A 67-year-old man from Cambria is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 26 near Watertown, authorities in Dodge County said Tuesday afternoon.
CBS 58
Two Milwaukee shootings take place within mere hours and blocks late-Thanksgiving, early-Friday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects following multiple shootings that occurred within a few hours of each other, merely a few blocks apart late Thursday and early Friday. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries following a shooting near S....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘I’m (expletive) drunk’: Kenosha man stole truck with snowplow and damaged property, police say | National News
RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly took a truck with a snow plow attached and struck other people’s property with it in Racine last weekend. President Biden announced the pause on student loan payments and interest will continue until June 30, 2022. Oswaldo Padilla-Reyes, 25, of the 2000...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
nbc15.com
MPD issues missing endangered person alert for man missing after Rock Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert Wednesday afternoon for the man who went missing after a crash in Rock County. MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road.
1 Killed in Head-On I-55 Crash After Airborne Vehicle Flips Into Oncoming Traffic
The driver of a vehicle struck head-on when a high-speed crash sent another car airborne before it flipped and landed in oncoming traffic on Interstate 55 in Cook County has passed away, authorities said Tuesday. According to Illinois State Police, the accident happened just after 8:45 a.m. on the expressway...
Child injured after rollover crash near 100th and Mill
A child was injured after an Amazon truck and caravan were involved in a rollover crash on Tuesday near Little Menomonee River Parkway and Mill Road.
nbc15.com
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs stolen; Milwaukee police investigate burglary near 21st and Layton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say someone stole dogs from a residence near 21st and Layton Avenue on the city's south side on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials say the burglary happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The person or persons entered a residence – and stolen some dogs. Those persons are being sought by police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee police: Woman dies after medical emergency at tavern
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a woman, 55, after she passed out at a tavern. She was rushed to the hospital on Nov. 17, where she later died. People inside the bar said the woman walked in with a man. When they called...
cwbchicago.com
Driver was going 75 mph when he slammed into car fleeing CPD traffic stop, killing 1, injuring 6: officials
Chicago — A Chicago man was driving left of the center line at about 75 mph when he collided with another car on Michigan Avenue, killing the other driver and injuring six people, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, was ordered to pay a $2,000 bail deposit...
Two young brothers are dead after falling in an icy suburban pond
The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the 4-year-old and 6-year-old that died after falling into an icy pond in Palatine Wednesday.
WIFR
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
fox32chicago.com
Sheriff's K9 Dax saves Mundelein woman from hypothermia
MUNDELEIN, Ill. - Lake County Sheriff K9 Dax saved a woman's life earlier this month. On Nov. 13 around 8:35 p.m. a woman from Unincorporated Mundelein was reported missing from her home. The Sheriff's Office says the woman left her home on foot and was in mental distress. She left...
