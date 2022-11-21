ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Prairie, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
MUSKEGO, WI
nbc15.com

Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dogs stolen; Milwaukee police investigate burglary near 21st and Layton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say someone stole dogs from a residence near 21st and Layton Avenue on the city's south side on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials say the burglary happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The person or persons entered a residence – and stolen some dogs. Those persons are being sought by police.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WIFR

Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night

(WIFR) - A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking “boom” was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis. Those who heard the noise are speculating...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Sheriff's K9 Dax saves Mundelein woman from hypothermia

MUNDELEIN, Ill. - Lake County Sheriff K9 Dax saved a woman's life earlier this month. On Nov. 13 around 8:35 p.m. a woman from Unincorporated Mundelein was reported missing from her home. The Sheriff's Office says the woman left her home on foot and was in mental distress. She left...
MUNDELEIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy