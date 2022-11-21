ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgtd.org

Walworth County: Lake Lawn Completes a $1.5 Million Renovation

(WGTD)---An old-line Lake Geneva area resort is celebrating a $1.5 million facelift. Lake Lawn Resort on Delavan Lake remodeled its main dining room and lounge, now called "1878 on the Lake." The name is a tribute to the resort's history, which opened as a 50-person boarding house in 1878. The...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Serial Rockford bank robber faces up to 40 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demontrion Phillips, 28, has been convicted of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. The U.S. Justice Department announced Phillips’ conviction. According to authorities, he stole $5,930 from the Midland States Bank, at 1700 N. Alpine Road, on April 7th 2021, and $4,408 from Midland States Bank, at 600 S. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wlip.com

Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices Fall Ahead of Thanksgiving

(Madison, WI) As you hit the road for the long holiday weekend, you will be greeted with lower gas prices. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Wisconsin currently runs $3.32, which is down 18-cents from Friday, and 31-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a 26-cent drop in that same time period and is currently at $3.18 on average. In Illinois, prices have fallen below the $4 mark at $3.97…a 12-cent drop from Friday but still 34 cents above the national average. Lake County prices have fallen to $3.94.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
newsnationnow.com

After 114 years, jewelry store closing doors after robbery

(NewsNation) — Reichman Jewelers, based in Oak Lawn, Illinois, has been a family business that’s operated in some form since 1908. But after a violent robbery this past summer, they will be closing their shop and operating their business by appointment only. Co-owner Paul Stein appeared on NewsNation’s...
OAK LAWN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Monday night; 2 wounded

MILWUAKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday night, Nov. 21. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Congress. A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy