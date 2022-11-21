NFL Week 11 breakdown: Chiefs win SNF thriller. NFC playoff race is wide open.

Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown against the Chargers. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

NFL Week 11 is ( almost ) complete. Here are some of the biggest developments from Sunday's action :

The Lions go into their annual Thanksgiving Day game riding a three-game winning streak Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

Biggest moments of NFL Week 11

Cordarrelle Patterson set the all-time record for kick return touchdowns on a 103-yard return against the Bears. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports

Key storylines from NFL Week 11

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard celebrates a touchdown against the Vikings. Brace Hemmelgarn, USA TODAY Sports

NFL Week 11 results

Joe Burrow threw for 355 yards and four touchdowns against the Steelers. Sam Greene, The Enquirer

The week ahead in the NFL

Monday: Week 11 wraps up with the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers playing in Mexico City (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN). These two teams meet in Mexico City for the first time since 2005, which was the first regular-season NFL game played outside the U.S.

Tuesday: USA TODAY Sports ' Nate Davis offers his power rankings for all 32 NFL teams after Week 11 .

Thursday: Week 12 kicks off a heaping helping of Thanksgiving Day football🦃: Detroit Lions hosting the Buffalo Bills (12:30 p.m. ET, CBS); Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX); Minnesota Vikings hosting the New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Before the games, make sure to check out our expert predictions for every Week 12 game.

