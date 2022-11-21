ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

East's Josi Ervin signs to play softball at Concord

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Greenbrier East Spartans’ softball pitcher, Josi Ervin, signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Concord University in Athens on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The southpaw has been a staple of Spartan softball the last few years and has improved and gotten stronger each season.

Last season she went 10-6 and struck out 119 batters while sporting a 2.12 ERA. She was named second team All-State after the season.

For Ervin, Concord was an easy choice.

“It’s super close to home, and that was huge thing for me. I wanted to be close enough to where I can go home when I want to. My siblings will still be playing, and I want to be able to watch them as much as I can. Secondly, it’s a small school, which was another huge thing for me. I want my professors to know who I am and be able to ask questions when needed. Third, I love the coach (Alyssa Morris) and, overall, they have a great program,” Ervin said.

Something else that played in Concord’s favor to land the extremely hard-working athlete was the academic programs they provide as well.

“Concord has the ‘Go DO’ program with the O-School, which is where I hope to come back and go to medical school, so that really helped with my decision to go there as well with their great biology program,” Ervin explained.

While Concord was lucky enough to land Ervin and cement her role in the future of their program, there were some other schools she considered down to the very end of the process.

“I considered Roanoke College, and that was actually my other top choice, but when it came down to it, Concord was the better option. It is right near Beckley and Princeton where my siblings will be playing all the time, and I know more people, so it will feel more like home. I also considered Fairmont, West Liberty and WV Wesleyan,” she said.

However, before Ervin gets to Athens, she has some unfinished business for the Spartans, and her senior season is destined to be her best in an East uniform.

“I have high expectations for this season. I plan on having a great season, putting in lots of hard work and getting better, not only as an individual, but as a team,” Ervin said.

“This season I want to be playing in the state tournament. One of my goals is to also get first team All-State and beat my season strikeouts for the past two seasons. I really want to improve this season and go out with a bang,” she said.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
