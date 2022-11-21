High Rocks Educational Corporation constructs new high tunnel in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO (WVDN) – High Rocks Educational Corporation has erected a new high tunnel at its Ruby Grow site in Hillsboro.

Ruby Grow is a social enterprise business operating within High Rocks Educational Corporation. This business is an agriculture program where young people in the community work while learning and earning as they grow and sell food. The Ruby Grow program is an educational market garden that focuses on growing people and growing food while strengthening the community.

Participants grow food in high tunnels and outdoor field space. Some of the crops they grow include garlic, lettuce, kale, tomatoes and bell peppers. Their customers include local schools, farmer markets, local restaurants, food pantries and local stores.

Enhancing personal and professional skills, building partnerships and relationships that create strong networks and strengthening entrepreneurial skills are all areas of focus in the Ruby Grow program. Organizers use the High Rocks methodology to teach about and act upon topics such as food security, food preservation, farm to school efforts, marketing and selling products, business planning and community resilience.

