The 16th annual Green Bank Turkey Trot returns

The 16th Annual Green Bank Turkey Trot will be in person and virtually, so you can burn off that Thanksgiving feast by completing a 5K or 10K race or 1K Gobble Wobble for kids 8 and under and their parents.

This year you have options: you can do the Turkey Trot virtually or in person.

Between Nov. 1-26, the virtual trot can be completed in your own neighborhood, at a local park, or even the treadmill. If you want to run the race at the Green Bank Observatory, please do. The site is open to runners and walkers although all site buildings are closed to the public.

The in-person race will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Green Bank Observatory. Races start at 1 p.m. with the Gobble Wobble, followed by the 10K at 1:15 p.m. and the 5K at 1:30 p.m.

Participation in the Green Bank Turkey Trot supports the Pocahontas County High School track team and the William Dilley Scholarship.

The map of the Green Bank 5K and 10K courses are posted on the race site. Register and find more information at https://www.runreg.com/gbturkeytrot22

